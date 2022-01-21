King Kaka shares 11 sources of income earning him millions

King Kaka began to nurture his entrepreneurial skills while attending high school, at the time managing to pay his own school fees.

“By the time I was in Form Three I had already paid my fees for Form Four. I told her [King Kaka's mother] I am one of the top five students and therefore had a scholarship,” he said in a recent interview with Mwafreeka.

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka Pulse Live Kenya

Fast forward to 2022, King Kaka is a brand ambassador and influencer for over 10 companies synchronously.

In an appreciation post on his social media pages, the Ligi Soo rapper listed all his brand endorsements, thanking God and his fans for the favour.

Brand ambassadors and partnerships are very lucrative for entertainers who use their popularity to market products.

One of King Kaka’s latest income streams is Sportsbet.io which is the first betting company to allow the use of cryptocurrencies. He is the global brand ambassador for the firm that opens it doors in Kenya.

When he signed the deal, the rapper was treated to a business-class flight to London to watch Arsenal play against West Ham at Emirates Stadium and vacation at one of the high-end hotels.

“I was at the VIP box inside the stadium where I was served unlimited drinks and food by a chef. I wondered whether I was in a stadium or a hotel.

"I spent the nights at a suite at Hilton and the Kenyans I met in London offered me a place to crash but I told them I was booked at the Hilton Hotel,” King Kaka said about the trip.

The musician also earns income as the brand ambassador for Remy Martin, a global beverage brand.

Other companies include Safaricom, UNICEF Kenya, Fly Skyward Express and Dentmind Garden City Mall.

Other than being a brand ambassador, King Kaka is also an influencer for Sony Middle East, Coca-Cola Africa, Showmax and Peptang.