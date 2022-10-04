RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge ushered in song and dance [Video]

Amos Robi

Sylvia Mulinge officially joins MTN Uganda as CEO after 18 years with Safaricom where she held numerous roles

Sylvia Mulinge officially welcomed to office as MTN Uganda CEO
Sylvia Mulinge officially welcomed to office as MTN Uganda CEO

Former Safaricom Chief Consumer Business Officer Sylvia Mulinge was treated to a great reception to MTN Uganda where she has officially joined as the Chief Executive Officer.

Mulinge who left Safaricom in June was treated to a reception filled with glamour and colour. Dancers lined up to lighten up the moment as she formally joined office.

Mulinge praised the reception at the company noting that she was looking forward to great tidings in the entity.

“I am greatly honored to be starting yet another chapter of my career, specifically at MTN Uganda. The warm reception and hospitality of the Ugandan people has been great since my arrival in the country a few days ago.

"I can’t wait to explore more and learn about the different cultures, opportunities for shared value as well as get to experience the great destinations that Uganda is famously known for,” Mulinge said.

She also expressed her readiness to work with stake holders in the industry to spur the company’s sustainable growth in the continent.

The MTN Board chairperson, Charles Mbire expressed confidence in Mulinge’s stewardship saying that Mulinge was going to work towards achieving the company’s vision.

“On behalf of the Board of MTNU, I wholeheartedly welcome Slyvia Mulinge and commend her for accepting this challenge. I know that you are in the right hands and the MTN family will have a great time working with you to achieve the company’s vision,” Mbire noted.

MTN Uganda Board Chairperson, Charles Mbire
MTN Uganda Board Chairperson, Charles Mbire MTN Uganda Board Chairperson, Charles Mbire Pulse Live Kenya

Sylvia joined Safaricom in 2006 and has held various senior roles including General Manager in charge of the Enterprise Business Unit and Director Consumer Business Unit, before assuming the role of Chief Customer Officer in 2018.

She took up the role of Chief Consumer Business Officer in July 2021.

Ms Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom's chief customer officer
Ms Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom's chief customer officer (Bizna Kenya) Pulse Live Kenya

Mulinge has been an Executive Committee member (EXCO) for the last 9 years, where she has offered leadership and been part of many of Safaricom's successes.

More recently, she has been instrumental in steering the agile transformation of the commercial units.

Mulinge was appointed MTN Uganda CEO to replace Wim Vanhelleputte.

