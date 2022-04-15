Safaricom roll out online SIM card registration to help beat deadline

On Friday, Safaricom informed their customers that they can now re-registered their SIM cards online as per the government requirement to avoid switch off.

The telecommunications company is following in the foot-steps of its competitors - Telkom Kenya and Airtel Kenya who have been allowing their customers to submit their details online – without visiting their agents or retail shops.

To submit your details online for your Safaricom SIM card, use this link.

On Thursday, Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba said that the authority will consult with mobile network operators on the possibility of extending the SIM card registration exercise.

Chiloba noted that the extension will give customers an opportunity to validate their registration details.

“We will have a meeting this evening to deliberate ways in which we can help citizens register. The sim cards might be switched off tomorrow but we will listen to the operators because it was their obligation to re-register the sim cards afresh and ensure that persons seeking to do so submit all of the required details as mandated by law,” said Chiloba.

On the other hand, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said wondered why Kenyans are calling for an extension yet they have not treated the exercise with the seriousness it deserves.

On April 9, Chiloba claimed that mobile network service providers were out to make it look like he was the cause of long queues witnessed over recent weeks.

Accusing the telecoms of creating a crisis, he stated: "They want to make it look like it's a problem created by Chiloba."

Reporting that he felt harassed by the network service providers, Mr Chiloba clarified that CA did not order Kenyan SIM cardholders to re-register their phone numbers.

"The mobile service providers want to make it look like it’s the Communications Authority of Kenya that has come up with the directive that all Kenyans must be re-registered on their database.

"They want to make it look like it's a problem created by Chiloba. They want to expose me to blackmail, but I'm telling them that I'm unfazed... The Communications Authority did not order the telecommunications companies to register all SIM card holders afresh," he stated.