8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death

The incident according to police was reported to by one of Davido’s staffers.

The eight according to Lagos police will help with investigations to unravel how the three-year-old drowned in the family swimming pool.

Davido is yet to speak following this news, celebrities have however gone to their online platforms to send their condolence messages to Davido and his family.

Ifeanyi celebrated his third birthday in the just-ended month. This is the second time a Nigerian celebrity is similarly losing their young one.

Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Pulse Ghana