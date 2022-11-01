RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death

Amos Robi

Police are questioning some of the staff at Davido's residence to establish the events leading to his son's death

Davido
Davido

Eight domestic workers have been arrested following the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

The incident according to police was reported to by one of Davido’s staffers.

The eight according to Lagos police will help with investigations to unravel how the three-year-old drowned in the family swimming pool.

Davido is yet to speak following this news, celebrities have however gone to their online platforms to send their condolence messages to Davido and his family.

Ifeanyi celebrated his third birthday in the just-ended month. This is the second time a Nigerian celebrity is similarly losing their young one.

Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke
Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Pulse Ghana

In 2018, singer Dbanj lost his son after he drowned in a swimming pool. D’banj was in Los Angeles to attend the 2018 BET Awards when the death of his son occurred.

