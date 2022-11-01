Eight domestic workers have been arrested following the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.
8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death
Police are questioning some of the staff at Davido's residence to establish the events leading to his son's death
The incident according to police was reported to by one of Davido’s staffers.
The eight according to Lagos police will help with investigations to unravel how the three-year-old drowned in the family swimming pool.
Davido is yet to speak following this news, celebrities have however gone to their online platforms to send their condolence messages to Davido and his family.
Ifeanyi celebrated his third birthday in the just-ended month. This is the second time a Nigerian celebrity is similarly losing their young one.
In 2018, singer Dbanj lost his son after he drowned in a swimming pool. D’banj was in Los Angeles to attend the 2018 BET Awards when the death of his son occurred.
