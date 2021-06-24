Adelle Onyango shows off hubby's Safari Rally car [Video]

As the cars were flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Thursday, June 24, Adelle expressed excitement for the event.

“I may not understand rally manenos well but I understand the months of hard work they’ve put in for this specific World Rally Championships,” she posted on her Instagram.

Falgun is a co-driver to Paras Pandya who is racing in a Mitsubishi Evolution X.

“We have done meticulous preparations for the car over the past three weeks and we are hoping to get behind the wheel of our Evolution X with the much needed gusto and excitement,” Paras said in a recent interview.

Paras’ car has been meticulously fine-tuned by rally ace Baldev Chager at the BHP Performance workshop in Nairobi.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X is the tenth and last generation of the Lancer Evolution.

It is deemed to have one of the most advanced all-wheel-drive systems in the world.

However, in 2017, Mitsubishi decided to stop production of the Lancer and shifted its focus to crossovers and SUVs, as well as electric and hybrid powertrains.

Adelle helped her husband prepare for the big day overnight, spending last night at KICC where the cars were being unloaded.

Falgun has been Paras’ longstanding navigator with whom they have conquered the local circuit and now want to enjoy the experience of being in the same event as the big boys.

“We can’t wait to brush shoulders with Priority 1 drivers; the likes of world champion Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Kasuta, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak. Although we are not eligible to compete in the same category with them, being in the same event together is a dream come true,” Paras expressed.

In the recent Kenya National Rally Championships, the two managed to finish 1st place in Group N, 1st place in division 1 and 6th place overall.

Best locations to view the Safari Rally

Pulse Live has obtained a program of events for the WRC and a list of the places where most of the action will be happening, to help you plan better and get the most out of the rally action.

Thursday, June 24

After the flag-off from the KICC at 11 am, the cars will head to Kasarani Stadium for a side-by-side race on a purpose-built spectator grandstand from 2 pm.

Nairobians who feel left out in the Naivasha craze can find their way to Kasarani.

Friday, June 25

Race cars will officially kick off at the main Service Park at the KWS Training Institute in Naivasha along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

The opening leg of the Safari Rally covers routes along the southern shore of Lake Naivasha, Chui Lodge and Oserien.

This is part of the longest stage of the rally at 32.68km. After service, all three stages will be repeated, bringing the total to 129.78km.

Saturday, June 26

This leg of the race will cover the area around Lake Elmentetia and host 132.08km of action.

This will be followed by Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior areas. The rally drivers will repeat this round after servicing their cars.

Sunday, June 27

The finale will cover the route around Lake Naivasha and Hells Gate, and repeated

before finally finishing at the Fishers Tower.

Which is the best spectator stage?

Saturday’s spectator stage has been regarded as the best among the chosen routes.

It is a classic Safari with a little bit of everything that makes this event so legendary.

Drivers will go through a couple of river crossings near the finish with steep entries and exits.

A rally car manuvering through a muddy river crossing

The organisers have put mud trucks on standby to pull any rally car which gets stuck.

The route also has long straight roads where drivers can put the pedal to the metal as Kenyans watch.

The spectators will also get a chance to watch the drivers negotiate flowing corners, rough compressions, and hard lava roads.

However, the government has warned that Covid-19 safety measures will be enforced and curfew time should still be observed.