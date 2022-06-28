Amber Ray renews beef with former co-wife Amira as they roast each other

On Monday, Amira alleged that Amber was disturbing her children with demands to take photos with them during her recent visit to Syokimau.

“Can someone tell Amber Ray next time she comes to Yamin to keep her boundaries. When I was away for the weekend she kept calling my son Shamir who was playing in the estate to come take a picture with her.

"He told me about it this when I got home. Listen. Don’t mess with my kids, nilikuachia Jamal lakini when it comes to my kids go off on you, tutaona damu. Period. But where do we draw the line guys,” Amira alleged.

However, Amber hit back, accusing Amira of being desperate for fame - wants to stay relevant using her name.

“The way you all desperate for fame really sickens me, yaani for someone to be relevant in thjis Kenya lazima you mention my name.

"Sio conmen sio wazimu wengine ati wanted to take pics with your son, for who, for what?,” Ray said.

Ms Ray further purported that Amira is still married to Jamal Rohosafi but keeps denying it.

“I’m shocked that your kids can lie that much but again they have your blood. Ati uliniwachia Jimal. When will you ever stop lying to the world. You guys still live in the same house and he is still seeing another woman on the side and he you are okay with that?

“Aki pesa wewe, ati marriage, oh tumetoka mbali, anyway the bottom line is I left him for you and still you could not have him," Amber clapped back.

Adding that; “And please next time you want to be relevant give me a call I know you still have my number… if not ask your husband to give you my number, I can post you as an Ad on my page”.

In June 2021, drama was witnessed in Syokimau after socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray and her then co-wife Amira confronted each other over husband Jamal RohoSafi.

In an Insta-Live, the two could be seen hurling insults at each other, with Amira accusing Amber of ruining her marriage. Weeks later, Amber announced that she had ended her relationship with Jamal.