ADVERTISEMENT
A.Y's Biography: Age, music career & owning mansion in U.S.

Fabian Simiyu

Unveiling A.Y's age, musical journey, and U.S. mansion in his biography

Tanzanian singer A.Y
Tanzanian singer A.Y

Ambwene Allen Yessayah, more commonly recognised under the spotlight as A.Y, is a well-established figure in the Tanzanian hip-hop scene.

His journey in the world of music began within a band, eventually leading him to venture into a successful solo career.

A.Y's name resonates with hit songs and noteworthy collaborations with renowned artists, making him a prominent presence in the Tanzanian music industry.

A.Y
A.Y Pulse Live Kenya
Ambwene Allen Yessayah, renowned by his stage name A.Y, is a prominent Tanzanian bongo flava artist, hailing from the Makonde heritage.

His birth took place in the vibrant city of Mtwara, nestled in the Mtwara Region of Tanzania. A.Y's roots and talents have firmly established him as a distinguished figure in the world of music.

A.Y's educational background remains a private matter, with no official details disclosed to the public.

A.Y
A.Y Pulse Live Kenya

A.Y, the celebrated bongo Flava artist, embarked on his remarkable music journey back in 1996, setting the stage for an illustrious career.

He initially ventured into the music scene as part of the group S.O.G, where he honed his talents for approximately six years.

However, his ambition led him down the path of a solo career, and in this new chapter, he introduced the world to his debut solo album, 'Raha Kamili.' This album's first single, 'Raha Tupu,' soared to great heights, dominating the airwaves on both radio and TV.

A.Y's musical prowess was further showcased in the second single, 'Machoni kama Watu,' a collaborative masterpiece with Lady Jay D, which garnered immense acclaim.

A.Y
A.Y Pulse Live Kenya

Following this success, A.Y continued to shape the music landscape, releasing his second album, 'Hisia Zangu,' in 2005, leaving an indelible mark in the world of bongo Flava.

A.Y. holds the distinction of being the first Tanzanian musician to successfully venture into the business world, seamlessly merging his music career with entrepreneurial endeavors.

His innovative approach has served as an inspiration for fellow artists, encouraging them to explore similar paths of entrepreneurship alongside their musical pursuits.

In 2017, A.Y took a momentous step in his personal life when he proposed to his beloved, Rehma Remy Munyana, at the Golden Tulip in Tanzania.

Their love story culminated in a beautiful wedding in 2018, marking the beginning of their journey as a married couple.

The same year brought another joyous occasion as A.Y and Remy welcomed their first child, Aviel Yessayah, into the world on the 12th of August.

Tanzanian singer A.Y
Tanzanian singer A.Y Pulse Live Kenya
This precious moment occurred at the Medical City Healthcare in Dallas, Texas, signifying a new chapter in their lives.

In 2018, the Tanzanian singer fulfilled a long-cherished dream by purchasing his dream home in Calabasas, California, USA.

  1. Kora Awards - Best East African Male Artist
  2. Kisima Music Awards - Tanzania Video of the Year
  3. MTV Africa Music Awards 2009 - Best Hip Hop
  4. 2011 Tanzania Music Awards - Best Male Artist
  5. 2012 Tanzania Music Awards - Best Best Ragga/Dancehall Song
  1. Tanzania Music Awards - Best Hip Hop Single
  2. Kisima Music Awards - Best Video Tanzania
  3. Pearl of Africa Music Awards - Best Tanzanian Male Artist
  4. Channel O Music Video Awards - Best East African Video
Fabian Simiyu
