Davido's estranged girlfriend, Chioma Avril, has celebrated the music star on his birthday.
Chioma Avril Rowland celebrates Davido on his 29th birthday
Davido and Chioma were last spotted publicly together during their son's birthday in October.
The celebrity chef took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 21, 2021, where she celebrated the father of her son on his 29th birthday.
"Happy birthday," she captioned a photo of the music star.
This music star's second birthday in a roll that they would be celebrating apart.
Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.
This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.
Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.
The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.
They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi the same year.
