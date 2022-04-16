RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't trust local award shows - Diamond explains why he never attends

Diamond Platnumz explains why he does not attend local award shows

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz while on tour in London, April 2022
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz while on tour in London, April 2022

Naseeb Juma famously known as Diamond has many accolades to his name. He is arguably one of the most talented and successful musicians in Africa.

As other artists are ever keen on adding feathers to their hats through Awards, this is not the case for the Bongo star. Diamond has made it clear that he does want to be considered a contestant for local awards.

The Ntaanzaje hitmaker, speaking in London where he is promoting his new EP, explained that he has no desire to compete with local artistes as his ambition is to go international.

Diamond noted that he has no trust in local award shows occasioned by a failure to honour him in the past. Despite his accomplishments, he claims the awards were unfairly awarded and some of his fellow musicians were unduly favored.

He affirmed that he would continue absconding the awards until they changed and it will take him time to trust them again.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz while on tour in London, April 2022
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz while on tour in London, April 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“Sikua bado na imani na tuzo. Tuzo za Tanzania zilikufa sababu yangu. Mimi nilinyimwa tuzo wakapea watu wengine ambayo mimi nilistahili. Hizi zinazokuja mpya naziamini vipi? Lazima nizitazame kwanza nione zina uhalisia ama vipi

"(I still have no faith in the current award shows. Tanzanian award shows died when they failed to honour me. I deserved the awards but they gave them to someone else. I need to take my time to observe the new shows to see if they are authentic or not)," he stated.

On March 29, 2022 the Tanzanian Singer skipped the Tanzania Music Awards(TMA) saying he was focused on international awards.

He noted that winning an international award would open doors for other Tanzanian singers to be recognised in the global market.

Last year during the BET awards, Diamond was nominated for the Best International Act which he lost to Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

Although losing interest in local awards, Diamond holds a record of winning 28 times after getting 38 nominations for local awards.

