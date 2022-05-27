RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Evelyn Wanjiru celebrates YouTube Silver Plaque with her fans [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Evelyn Wanjiru
Evelyn Wanjiru

Kenyan gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru Agundabweni is celebrating the achievement of over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Wanjiru received a Silver Play Button which is one of the YouTube Creator Awards given to popular channels.

Celebrating this milestone 🙏💃🏽. Thank you 100K subscribers for making this happen, May God bless you,” she shared the news with her Instagram followers.

YouTube Creator Awards are our way of recognizing individuals who surpass 100,000 (Silver), 1 million (Gold), 10 million (Platinum) and 100 million (Red diamond).

Evelyn’s award comes just months after she delivered a bouncing baby boy in April.

The lover birds welcomed their first child after being in marriage for 10 years. They have named their bundle of joy baby Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni.

On April 6th 2022 God gave us a gift of a baby boy!! This is a testimony my husband and I have been waiting on God for the last 10 years.

“Welcome to the world baby. Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni your entire family is so in love with you! We are excited to see you grow and become that great person God intended you to be! You are a dream come true, an answered prayer and the greatest gift from God,” the musician shared with her fans.

The singer went on to thank God for the bundle of joy.

Singer Evelyne Wanjiru
Singer Evelyne Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

“Agundabweni Akweyu I thank God for you my husband you are a rear gem and a true God given gift! I love you! Am excited and ready to raise him together with you! Dr SK Nyamu and your entire team thank you for offering us excellent services and care during baby Mshindi’s delivery.

“Family and friends thank you for standing with us in prayers, for every advice and support,” she added.

Denis Mwangi

