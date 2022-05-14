RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Thomas Bosire

That will just land me in problems - Omanyala says, revealing that many women are after him

Nairobi socialite Huddah Monroe and celebrated Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala

Ferdinand Omanyala has distanced himself from socialite Huddah Monroe’s purported racing heart for him.

Huddah had reached out to a digital publication asking them to hook her up with the sprinter.

“Omanyala is not so bad looking, hapa Kenya ni kama sitoki... hiyo date?” she asked.

Huddah's admiration for the Olympic medalist was, however, met with an outright rebuff from Omanyala.

In a phone interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Omanyala laughed off the proposition, refusing to meet with Huddah while insisting he is a loyal family man.

“Shetani ashindwe! Huyo hata akituma nini bana hawezi nipata. Kitu anaweza pata maybe ni jina. Simtaki, nishafunga hiyo safari.

"(She can never get me, not by any means! The only thing she can get out of this is fame. I don’t want her, I’m already taken, that part of my life journey is covered),” Omanyala stated.

Ankali, the Milele Fm presenter prodded asking him if he would consider the socialite for a second wife.

Omanyala answered: “Haiwezi, and unajua bibi yangu anamshinda kwa urembo sasa ninamchukulia nini?

“That is not possible, my wife is prettier than she is, so why would I take her as a second wife?” he posed.

The sprinter is married to Laventa Omanyala with whom they share a son. He hails the wife and as he revealed in a past interview, she had been the financial shoulder to lean on when he was broke.

On the option of just being friends with Huddah, Omanyala stated: "That will just land me in problems because that is how it starts, and then it grows into something else. At the level I’m at, there are things you need to avoid.”

Ankali proceeded to inquire why he was so averse to Huddah’s request.

"Why are you so resistant, do you fear her or what is it?” the presenter posed.

"You know a girl who has laid out her intentions in that manner is very tricky,” Omanyala answered.

The Olympic medalist took the opportunity to reveal how he has been receiving propositions from his female fans and has been focused on avoiding the trap falls they are setting for him.

"It is not only Huddah I will run away from! If I see any woman coming at me with those similar intentions, I take off. I take off fast like Kipchoge, very fast,” he added.

Omanyala last Sunday wowed Kenyans with his supersonic speed during the Nairobi City Marathon.

Thomas Bosire

