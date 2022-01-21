RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

Denis Mwangi

"An office is just a name and the money is just as sweet," the media personality said.

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi
A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Former Switch TV news anchor Robert Ouma who lost his job in December has said he is now working a matatu tout to get some income.

Ouma was one of the anchors who was let go when Switch TV annnced that they would cease broadcasting content on TV and sent many employees home.

In several videos on his Instagram page, he explained that sometimes it doesn’t matter who one does to make an honest living.

Ouma is a tout in one of the PSVs plying the Rongai route and described himself as the cleanest tout in town.

"An office is just a name, let's work. Tout of the week. Rongai massive," he said in one of his posts.

“I’m about to close work for the day…one should strive to do what they can because this is the situation. An office is just a name and the money is just as sweet ,” he said in another video where he is dressed in a shirt and tie.

Despite resulting to working as a tout, Ouma is also looking for other opportunities in the media industry.

Switch TV switched from on-air to digital broadcasting on December 10th, marking a significant shift in the company's economic strategy.

The media company which is owned by the Kenya Red Cross Society announced that it would stop broadcasting live on the air.

Chairman of the media group, Sahil Shah, indicated in a statement that the company will focus on the digital market starting in 2022.

"In character with our core philosophy of being responsive to the needs of the youth and with the ambition to become the go-to media platform for the emerging generation, Switch Media has made a conscious decision to build a new strategy around being digital-first," Shah stated.

"In view of this, Switch Media will be launching new and exciting services and products in this expanding digital space. We hope to grow this brand together with the technology that comes with it. We assure our stakeholders of our continued presence and support," he added.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

