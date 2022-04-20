I was a gay woman married to a pastor - Mother of 3 on why she left Uganda for Canada

Speaking to Canada’s Got Talent, the mother of three disclosed that she left Uganda for her safety after coming out as a gay woman – noting that her motherland is not friendly to her ilk.

She further explained that at that particular time was married to a pastor – an abomination in Uganda.

“I decided to leave Uganda because I came out because of my sexuality. Being a gay woman in Uganda and married to a pastor that’s an abomination.

“So I decided to relocate to Canada to make a new life for my babies,” Mutesasira says.

Julie Mutesasira and her kids Pulse Live Kenya

Julie is a gospel singer who was married to pastor Steven Mutesasira but their marriage failed to work leading to their divorce in 2016.

She relocated to Canada in 2017 leaving behind her three children but they reunited in 2020. She is currently married to her female lover - staying in Canada.

The mother of three talked about her sexuality at time her children were making a debut on Canada’s Got Talent auditions.

Prior to their performance at the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort's Avalon Theatre, the teens also talked about the story of how their mother left Uganda for Canada.

“That was sad, being there without my mom for five years has been some of the hardest moments of my life,” Ezikiel said with emotion.

Julie Mutesasira and her kids Pulse Live Kenya

Esther added; “We were born in Uganda, Kampala, my mum left Uganda when I was 11-years old and my brother was 7 and we were separated for five years. Our mom has been our music teacher and she has really helped us through the phone for the past five years. A year ago we united with our mom and we were so happy, we found a home, were mom is it’s a home”.

Esther and Ezekiel makes debut on Canada’s Got Talent

On April 20, 2022, the sibling singers blew the judges away – auditioning for Canada's Got Talent, two years after winning East Africa’s Got Talent (EAGT).

The two who have been singing together from their early age, were also accorded a standing ovation by the judges and their audience.

East Africa Got Talent winners Esther & Ezekiel blow judges away Canada’s Got talent audition Pulse Live Kenya

They made their debut on Canada’s Got Talent stage with a cover of Jordin Sparks hit song ‘No Air’ and the judges could not resist their melodious-powerful voices.

The two said that they are optimistic that they will emerge winners of the 2022 Canada’s Got Talent.

“I will be the happiest person ever and mom will be very proud of me and that’s all I want,” Ezekiel remarked.

The Judges for the 2022 Canada’s Got Talent are; Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall.