Wanjigi in court over 5 trousers, 2 jackets worth Sh1.3 million from luxury fashion shop

Wanjigi has appealed a ruling made in favour of the high-end shop, Fazal – The Luxury Boutique, which claimed to have sold him five pairs of designer trousers and two jackets.

The court was told that the billionaire bought five Ermenegildo Zegna trousers and two Brioni jackets but failed to pay the said amount.

A Brioni jacket can cost anywhere from Sh44,000 to Sh1.2 million. It is considered one of the best luxury fashion brands in the world.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was also accused of failing to return a Sh67,500 pair of trousers that did not fit him properly.

Ravello Limited which owns the Fazal shop tabled WhatsApp messages between the two where the owner was prodding Wanjigi to clear his alleged debt.

“Hi Jimmi, can I come collect $9,675 (Sh1.05 million) and one pair of trousers that you said you’ll return?” read one of the texts.

“Good morning Jimmi. Kindly send me the grey pair of trousers and cheque, please. Regards, Aziz.” read another.

The court was told that Wanjigi had promised to meet his obligation in 2020 but was yet to, a year later.

However, Wanjigi argues that he doesn’t owe any money to the fashion shop, citing that the claims were meant to tarnish his image.

“The defendant herein (Wanjigi) has averred in his defense that he is a total stranger to the plaintiff and that no goods or services were rendered to him.

“The defendant is a total stranger to the documents such as the WhatsApp messages the plaintiff is relying on in support of its claim,” Wanjigi challenged in an appeal at the High Court.

Presidential Aspirant

The country is inching closer to the 2022 elections and in true political fashion, Wanjigi has emerged as the surprise presidential candidate to watch.