Fancy fingers as Gov Sakaja wows congregants with his guitar mastery

The governor who was in the company of his deputy, Njoroge Muchiri, and other county officials during the service was captured in a short video clip shared by local media while he was at the AIC Church in Embakasi South showing his guitar skills.

Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses the congregation in a church service Pulse Live Kenya

Sometime last year, it was reported that the super senator joined an entertainment crew that was entertaining guests during the celebrations of Justice William Ouko's 60th birthday and showed off his guitar skills.

The governor has also shown his rapping prowess on several occasions where he has given some lyrical punches wowing his hosts and has also come out saying that he played at entertainment joints in his youthful years in a bid to make ends meet.

The band that had been hired for the celebrations during that time to entertain guests were left agape at his skillful mastery of the musical instrument, playing to Mugithi sounds effortlessly.

Governor Johnson Sakaja shares a happy moments with children after the church service Pulse Live Kenya

This is not the first incident the governor has entertained church congregants with his guitar skills.