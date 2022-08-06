RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome 2nd child via surrogate

Odion Okonofua
American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson
American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson

The gist - According to PageSix, a statement released by the off-and-on-again couple says they welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,'' the statement read.

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson
American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson

However, sources close to the estranged couple say they are not back together but have a good relationship co-parenting their daughter.

How we got here - News of the estranged couple expecting a baby via a surrogate first broke in July.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the source revealed at that time.

Multiple sources add that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan, 31, was having a baby with someone else.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,'” PageSix revealed.

Tristan and Khloe with their daughter, True
Tristan and Khloe with their daughter, True

Tristan and Khloe already have a four-year-old daughter.

It would be recalled that Tristan welcomed a baby with fitness expert, Maralee Nichols.

Nicole has already filed for child support from the rich NBA star before giving birth to the child.

Tristan later admitted to fathering the child after he was dragged by the fitness expert.

He went on to apologise to his former girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

Odion Okonofua

