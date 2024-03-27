Notable Kenyans who've passed away since the beginning of 2024

From journalists and entertainers to athletes and educators, their untimely deaths have left a void in the hearts of many.

Here's a list of notable Kenyans who have passed away since the beginning of 2024.

1. Rita Tinina

ADVERTISEMENT

Rita Tinina, a respected journalist known for her impactful reporting, tragically passed away on March 17, 2024, due to severe pneumonia. She was found dead at her residence in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The mother of one was laid to rest at their family home in Noosupeni Farm, Olokirikirai, Narok County, on March 27, 2024.

The late Rita Tinina Pulse Live Kenya

2. Brian Chira

Brian Chira, a popular TikToker, lost his life on March 16, 2024, in a hit-and-run accident. He succumbed to injuries sustained after being hit by a speeding car.

ADVERTISEMENT

His funeral took place on March 26, 2024, at his family's residence in Gathanje, Ingitei village, Githunguri, Kiambu County.

Pulse Live Kenya

3. Comedian Chongin Kale

Chongin Kale, a Kalenjin content creator, tragically passed away in a road accident in Bomet.

He was among the five fatalities in a road accident in Silbwet, Bomet county, on March 18, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Kelvin Kiptum

Kelvin Kiptum, a talented marathoner, lost his life in a road crash on February 11, 2024. He was accompanied by his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, during the accident.

Kiptum's burial took place on February 23, 2024, in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The late Marathoner Kelvin Kiptum Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Charles Ouda

Charles Ouda, a renowned actor, passed away at the age of 38. The death was announced by family members through his fiancée Ciku Muriuki.

His cause of death was not disclosed, but his last rites and cremation were conducted at the Kariokor Crematorium in Nairobi on February 15, 2024.

Pulse Live Kenya

6. Lizzie Wanyoike

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzie Wanyoike, a celebrated educationist and mentor, battled cancer courageously until her passing on January 14, 2024, at the age of 73.

She was laid to rest on January 23, 2024, at her late husband’s home in Murang’a County, leaving behind three children and 12 grandchildren.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike Pulse Live Kenya

7. Charles Kipsang

Charles Kipsang, a Kenyan athlete, tragically collapsed and passed away after completing the Mount Cameroon Race on February 25, 2024. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Buea Regional Hospital.

8. Starlet Wahu

Starlet Wahu, a 24-year-old Instagram model, was found murdered in a short-term rental in South B on January 3, 2024. She had been strangled, and a deep-cut wound on her thigh had severed a vein.

The accused, John Matara, was apprehended and subsequently charged with her murder.

Starlet Wahu﻿ Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

9. 'Firirinda' hitmaker Dick Munyonyi

Dick Munyonyi, a popular Mugiithi artist, passed away on January 6, 2024, after a prolonged battle with illness.

He rose to fame in 2021 with his hit song 'Firirinda' but faced health challenges afterward. Munyonyi was buried on January 13, 2024.