I narrowly escaped death this morning - former KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi gives update

Videos shared by Jamal shows his car partially submerged in water

"Alhamdullilah. I narrowly escaped death this morning along (First Parklands Road) in Parklands when my car was swept away by floods," Jamal shared on Sunday.

"I am lucky that a group of well-wishers quickly came to rescue me. I urge Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to work on the drainage systems in Nairobi." He added.

He shared that he was coming from the hospital at the time of the accident and was only saved by the timely intervention of good Samaritans.

"I was on my way from the Hospital. I am deeply indebted to all the passers-by who took very little time to save me after the accident," he added.

"Alhamdulillah. Nairobi County Government should unclog the drainage system along Ojijo road and other areas to avert dangers of flooding."

Heavy rains have been pounding Nairobi and other parts of the country leaving a trail of destruction across the city with several city residents evacuated as flood waters rise.

Property destroyed as floods wreak havoc

Videos and images circulated on social media showed vehicles leaning precariously along flooded roads.

The leafy suburbs of Kilimani and Kitengela bore the brunt of the heavy downpour with vehicles and houses partially submerged in water.

Elite Court along Ole Dume Road was among the most affected sections of the estate with residents being evacuated.

In an update issued on Sunday, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) urged Kenyans to avoid a number of roads in the capital as well as elsewhere in the country.

“We wish to warn motorists plying Raila Odinga Road, Langata Road near Wilson Airport and Links Road- Nyali in Mombasa County of serious flooding following the unprecedented heavy rains.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution as they approach these sections. Alternatively, motorists should avoid these roads until floods subside. Our technical team are on the ground to ascertain how best we can mitigate the effects of this flooding on our roads.” KURA said in tweet on Sunday.

Poor drainage in the city has in the past been cited as a major concern with most blocked, resulting in flooded roads whenever it rains heavily.

