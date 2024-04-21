Chris the Bass takes up new role on Radio Maisha days after Milele FM exit

Making the announcement on his Instagram page, Chris revealed that he will be bringing his talent and energy to Radio Maisha's morning show, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Teaming up with comedian Shuga Boy and Solomon Zully, Chris is set to inject new life into the morning show lineup at Radio Maisha.

With the departure of Emmanuel Mwashumbe to Radio 47, the addition of Chris comes at a pivotal time for the station, aiming to reclaim its position as a top contender in the competitive world of morning radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radio presenter Chris the Bass Pulse Live Kenya

The move comes as Radio Maisha aims to revamp its morning show, which had seen a decline in recent times. With Chris's vast experience and dynamic presence, the station is poised to attract a larger audience and regain its foothold in the Swahili radio space.

How competitive morning Swahili Radio is

On the other frequencies, Milele FM boasts Francis Luchivya and Wilbroda, while Radio Citizen, which according to a 2024 report is the most listened to radio station, features Vincent Ateya and Melody Sinzore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radio Africa's Radio Jambo has Gidi Gidi and Jacob Ghost Mulee, and Radio 47, the new kid on the block, boasts Emmanuel Mwashumbe and Alex Mwakideu.

Chris's journey in the radio industry has been nothing short of impressive. Before his stint at Milele FM, he graced the airwaves at Pilipili FM in Mombasa, known today as Msenangu FM. His versatility extends beyond radio, having also made a mark in television as a presenter on K24 TV.

Reflecting on his departure from Milele FM, Chris expressed gratitude to his listeners and colleagues, signaling the end of a chapter while hinting at new beginnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"ASANTE SANA Kwa my colleagues na My Bosses Pale Radio Milele," he shared on his Instagram. "Tuliizabanga Ikazabanginka !! ASANTENI SANA, Kwa Sasa NIMEMALIZA MILELE," he wrote on his Instagram.

It’s not corona it was an asthma attack – Milele Fm Presenter Chris The Bass as he gets admitted in hospital Pulse Live Kenya