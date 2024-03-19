Media personality Patience Nyange appointed to top role in IGAD

This strategic appointment, effective March 2024, marks a new chapter for IGAD, as it aims to amplify its mission and initiatives across the globe.

"We are thrilled to announce and welcome Patience Nyange to the #IGAD family effective March 2024. Patience Nyange joins our team as the Spokesperson, Office of the Executive Secretary, H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu," IGAD expressed, underscoring the organization's anticipation for the expertise and perspective Nyange brings to the table.

Patience Nyange, a name synonymous with excellence in the field of journalism and communication, brings a wealth of experience and a profound passion for effective communication to her new role.

IGAD Spokesperson to the Secretary General Patience Nyange Pulse Live Kenya

Her illustrious career has seen her in various leadership capacities, most notably as the Executive Director of the Association of Media Women in Kenya, a position she held with distinction until January 2024.

Nyange's background is rich and diverse, encompassing stints in international public relations and communications, social media management, and mentorship for young journalists.

Furthermore, her prior roles as a Board Member of the Media Council of Kenya, Assistant Director at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, and Communication Advisor at the Ministry of Devolution and Planning have equipped her with a unique set of skills and insights beneficial to her new mandate at IGAD.

IGAD Spokesperson to the Secretary General Patience Nyange Pulse Live Kenya

Nyange also unsuccessfully ran for the Taita Taveta Gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

About the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)

IGAD, established in 1996 as a successor to the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD), plays a pivotal role in the Eastern Africa region.

It was founded to address the challenges posed by severe droughts, natural disasters, and ecological degradation that have historically plagued the region, causing widespread famine and economic hardship.

IGAD Secretary General Dr Workneh Gebeyehu Pulse Live Kenya

