Peter 'Peetah' Morgan Biography: Early life, 11 children & love for Kenya

Peter Peetah Morgan, a revered figure in the music world, was not only celebrated for his contributions to reggae music but also loved deeply as a husband, father, son, and brother.

The family's statement conveyed their deep appreciation for the outpouring of love and support they have received and continue to request prayers during this challenging time.

"It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan, has ascended today February 25, 2024," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Let's take a look at Peetah's life and times

Early Life and Family Background

Born into a musical dynasty in Brooklyn, New York, Peter "Peetah" Morgan was the second of the many children of Denroy Morgan, a figure synonymous with reggae music's evolution in the United States.

Peetah’s upbringing was a fusion of American lifestyle and Jamaican cultural values, deeply influenced by his father's music and the vibrant Jamaican community in Brooklyn.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unique blend of cultures shaped his early exposure to music, laying the foundation for his future in reggae​​​​.

Journey to Jamaica and Cultural Immersion

The family's return to Jamaica was a transformative experience for Peetah, marking a deeper connection to his Jamaican roots.

This move allowed him to immerse himself in the island's rich cultural and musical landscape, significantly impacting his personal and musical identity.

Jamaica's influence was profound, providing Peetah with a deeper understanding of his heritage and the Rastafari faith, which would become central to his life and music​​​​.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Formation of Morgan Heritage

Morgan Heritage emerged in the mid-1990s as a band of siblings united by their shared love for music and their cultural heritage.

Under Peetah's leadership as the lead vocalist, the band carved a niche within the reggae genre, blending traditional reggae sounds with contemporary influences.

Their music, known for its lyrical depth and melodic sophistication, addressed themes of love, unity, and Rastafarian beliefs, resonating with audiences globally and earning them critical acclaim, including a Grammy award​​​​.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solo Ventures and Artistic Growth

He started his solo career in 2010, following the dissolution of Morgan Heritage in 2008.

Peetah's solo projects reflected his artistic versatility, exploring beyond the reggae genre to incorporate elements of hip-hop, dancehall, and R&B.

These ventures were marked by collaborations with various artists and producers, allowing Peetah to experiment with new sounds and themes.

Peter Morgan Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

His solo work was not only a demonstration of his musical talent but also an opportunity to express his personal artistic vision, gaining him recognition as a multifaceted artist​​​​.

Personal Life and Spiritual Beliefs

Peetah Morgan's life was deeply influenced by his Rastafari faith, which shaped his worldview and music.

The principles of love, unity, and respect for nature, central to Rastafarianism, were recurrent themes in his music.

His spiritual beliefs were a source of inspiration and strength, guiding him both personally and professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peetah's commitment to his faith and cultural identity was evident in his public persona and his interactions with fans and fellow artists​​​​.

Family

He was survived by his wife Maria Gunabe-Morgan, 11 children, and 2 grandchildren.

Kenya was Peetah's 'second' home

Morgan Heritage band developed a special relationship with Kenya, showcasing their deep connection and commitment to the country through various initiatives and declarations of affection towards the Kenyan people and its culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band publicly expressed their love for Kenya, referring to it as "paradise" and highlighting their experiences in the country as profoundly positive.

In 2016, there were reports that they had bought land in Kenya and embarked on farming initiatives.

The band's album, 'Loyalty,' was created across several continents, with Mojo Morgan focusing on the group's philanthropic efforts in Kenya.

The band also featured Kenyan artist Otile Brown in their latest album 'Homeland'.

Morgan Heritage band during an interview with Milele FM Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Legacy and Untimely Passing

The news of Peetah Morgan's untimely passing sent shockwaves through the reggae community and beyond.

Tributes poured in from around the world, reflecting the profound impact of his music and the love and respect he had garnered.

The Jamaican Prime Minister's statement highlighted the loss felt by the nation and the global music community.