UhondoMtaani: Wanyama responds to claims of siring Morgan Bahati, Vanessa Kiuna & hubby's 3-month fighting pattern & other stories

The family image, captured to commemorate Majesty Bahati's birthday, took an unforeseen twist when a modified version of the photo surfaced online.

What started as a simple family portrait transformed into a trending topic after an unknown individual manipulated the image, inserting other celebrities alongside the Bahati family members.

The manipulated photo, which initially featured Bahati, Diana, and their three children; Morgan, Heaven and Majesty, saw a surprising transformation.

AFP

The photo editor inserted Victor Wanyama, a Kenyan professional footballer currently playing for the Major League Soccer Club CF Montreal, next to Morgan Bahati, singer KRG The Don next to Heaven Bahati, and filmmaker Abel Mutua next to Majesty Bahati.

The bizarre creation caught the attention of Twitter users and quickly gained traction.

Victor Wanyama, upon seeing the photoshopped image, reacted strongly. Displaying his displeasure, he reposted a tweet by a Twitter user identified as Wesley Kibande, and condemned the act.

Pulse Live Kenya

The football player voiced his frustration, asserting that such thoughtless actions need to cease immediately.

"This foolishness needs to stop now!" Wanyama wrote.

Why Omosh hasn't moved into house he received as a gift, 2 years after completion

'Tahidi High' actor Joseph Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh Kizangila, has shed light on why he hasn't yet moved into the new house that was constructed for him by a generous well-wisher in 2021.

This move followed Omosh's plea for financial assistance from Kenyans. The house, a three-bedroom master ensuite with an American open kitchen, was built by Sung Timber's CEO and founder, Kathy Andrew, and her friends.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Omosh revealed during an interview with Nicholas Kioko on August 21, that the house still remains unoccupied due to certain practicalities, particularly related to his children's education.

He explained that while he intends to move in eventually, the current proximity of the nearest school makes it challenging, as it could mean a long commute for his children.

"The house is still there. Kuna logistics mi huangalianga kama Watoto kuchange shule. Hao iko lakini sasa the nearest chuo ni ka distance. Ntakua naumiza huyo mtoi kama ni kuenda asubuhi na kurudi jioni. Wakishagrow tutaenda tu. Hao ni yetu. Huko ni home," Omosh said.

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

The mother-daughter bond between Kathy Kiuna and Vanessa Kiuna Kovac goes beyond the ordinary, as they openly share their marital experiences to uplift not only each other but also their listeners.

Their recent heart-to-heart on the 'Mummy and Vee' podcast offered a glimpse into Vanessa's marriage, unveiling the challenges they've confronted and successfully overcome.

In an episode posted on August 18, the duo welcomed guests Robert Kovac and Jeremy Kiuna, Vanessa's husband and brother, respectively, to the podcast.

Pulse Live Kenya

The conversation was refreshingly candid as Vanessa and Robert, who have been together for nearly 11 years, delved into the journey of their marriage, including the hurdles they encountered along the way.

Vanessa shared that their journey was punctuated by phases of stability, followed by rough patches, and then periods of reconciliation before the cycle repeated.

"It's taken us a while, we've been together for what? Ten years, 11 this year. We were ok in the very beginning, then we had a rough patch, and then we got ok again and then we got engaged. Then we had this minor rough, then we got married," Vanessa recounted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Robert added that their conflicts often circled around recurring issues, noting that their fights were grounded in perspectives about how things should work.

"We were fighting about the same thing," Robert admitted, sharing that they even discovered a 3-month argument pattern.

Arap Marindich arrested in CBD for whipping Tom Mboya statue

Arap Marindich, a figure who gained notoriety in 2022 for mimicking World Rally Championship drivers, was arrested in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) for attacking the Tom Mboya statue.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a now-viral video, Marindich was initially caught on camera standing atop metal grills, wielding a whip as he struck the Tom Mboya statue.

It didn't take long for an undercover police officer, dressed in civilian clothing, to swiftly apprehend him, subsequently dragging him away.

Onlookers near the Archives building in the CBD recorded the entire incident while attempting to mediate, urging the officer to release Marindich.

Muigai Wa Njoroge's upcoming dowry ceremony for 2nd wife stirs controversy

Close associate Karangu Muraya has revealed that renowned gospel singer Muigai wa Njoroge is making preparations to pay the bride price for his second wife, Queen Stacey, in a polygamous arrangement.

Having shared a marital journey for more than five years, Muigai and Stacey's union is set to take another step as the singer readies to fulfill this traditional obligation over the upcoming weekend on August 26.

"Coming Saturday, by the grace of God, we will all gather at Ndeiya Kiambu County, dowry of my great friends mwangi Wa Njoroge and Stacey.....

Pulse Live Kenya

."Karibuni sana rafiki zangu tusherehekee pamoja na wao..... congratulations my friends," Karangu Muraya wrote.

The comment section revealed a clear divide, with some congratulating Njoroge while others openly criticised him, asserting that he was contravening biblical principles by maintaining two wives despite his role as a gospel artist.

Willis Raburu announces new 'Wabebe' show to air at the same time as 10/10

Former Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has unveiled a new partnership with Cape Media-owned TV-47, marking a significant step in his media career.

The presenter, known for his time hosting the popular '10/10' show on Citizen TV, is set to host a fresh show titled 'Wabebe Experience,' slated to air on Fridays at 10:00 p.m.

Raburu took to his social media platforms to share the news, generating a buzz among his followers.

"Welcome to the new journey… THE WAIT IS OVER! Announcing my partnership with TV47 WABEBE!" he wrote on his social media pages.

Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

While Raburu hasn't provided specific details about the content of the upcoming show, he has urged his fans to tune in and join him on this new adventure.

This collaboration comes on the heels of Raburu's departure from Citizen TV earlier this year, where he worked for 13 years.

How threat from friend forced Betty Kyallo to make huge cash withdrawal

Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo on Tuesday made a comeback on her YouTube channel, 'Betty Kyallo Lately,' following a five-month hiatus.

In her latest video, she reiterated a willingness to share intimate details of her life with her fans.

This will include insights into her past and current relationships, life struggles that her followers also go through, as well as address any other inquiries they might have.

Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing her absence from the online platform, Kyallo explained that her break was necessitated by a multitude of commitments, including work and motherly duties.

Kyallo's openness extended to discussing a personal incident involving a close friend. She recounted an experience where a friend threatened to publicly shame her due to a debt that hadn't been promptly repaid.

The businesswoman recounted owing money to a friend, emphasising that debt is a common aspect of life.

"Let me share with you guys something personal. You know I owed someone some money, which is very normal because that's how people survive. So this person just wakes up and tells me you better pay my debt otherwise nakuanika kwa social media.

"It's not like I was going to run away because we were in communication, we are actually friends. But one day unaamka unapata 'nataka yote leo'," she said.

Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya