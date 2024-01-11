Meet Simon Richoh: The face behind popular 'karibia karibia customer' playback

In an interview with Citizen Digital on January 11, Simon discussed the process of creating the voiceover, 'Karibia karibia customer upate line ya Airtel free of charge, kisha tunakuzawadi 100 mb free of data. Vile vile tunafanya sim replacement na tunafananisha number. karibu customer, and its impact on his life.

Simon Richoh's unrecognised fame

Simon introduced himself as an MC and part-time boda boda rider residing in Githurai for the past 15 years.

Despite being known by many, he pointed out that people are unfamiliar with the person behind the ubiquitous voice that has become an integral part of the telco's promotional content.

"My name is Simon Richoh; I am an MC, and part-time, I am also a boda boda rider. I have lived in Gutharai for the last 15 years. Many people know of me, but they don't really know me," Simon began.

Even though his voice has become a constant presence in people's lives, Simon expressed the irony of being considered famous by many while feeling unrecognised.

"Watu wengi wananijua lakini hawanijui," he said.

The origin of the 'karibia karibia' voiceover

Simon Richoh's journey into the world of voiceovers began in 2017, right after completing his studies. Inspired by friends involved in selling SIM cards, Simon decided to lend his creative touch to the business.

Simon recalls that initially, he had no inkling of the impact his voice would have. Little did he know that his voice would find its way into shops, roadshows, and the telco's branded vehicles, becoming an integral part of the company's marketing landscape.

"Nikapata inatumika kwa maduka, roadshows, magari etc," he shared.

According to him, his voice quickly became a sought-after commodity, even without a formal contract with the company.

Simon Richoh's struggles amidst 'success'

Despite the apparent success, Simon acknowledges that his journey has been far from easy.

"Kuna ile wanasema am famous but a, not famous coz it has always been a struggle. people have made money from the voice, and even the company has made millions," he said.

A glimmer of hope for Simon Richoh

He recounted attempting to reach out to the company in previous years, expressing his concerns and seeking recognition.

It wasn't until recently that it responded positively, inviting him for an interview and offering a glimmer of hope.

"I thank God because they reached out to juzi and they called me for an interview," he shared. "They told me that kuna possibility wasilipe sauti zenye zimetumika all those years but they are willing to partner with me and give me a contract."

