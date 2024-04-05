Musician TID breaks the internet with witty interviews, netizens react [Videos]

In a series of interviews with Tanzanian media outlets, TID has been making waves with his witty remarks and unfiltered commentary on various topics.

One particular clip that has gone viral features TID hilariously reacting to someone passing by in the middle of his interview.

"Who is this guy, why? Why between my interview you are passing around? I hate you," TID exclaimed, perfectly capturing the unexpected moment with his charm.

But it's not just his spontaneous reactions that have caught the internet's attention. In another interview, TID drew comparisons to the outspoken Francis Atwoli of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) with his animated speech about his hectic schedule.

"I am truly occupied this week, I am going to Oman after that I am going to Dodoma, after Dodoma I am going to the USA for this auditions, man, I am quite busy," TID quipped, leaving viewers in stitches with his humorous delivery.

The infectious soundbites from TID's interviews have been embraced by netizens, particularly on TikTok, where users have been creating hilarious videos inspired by his quotes.

From witty memes to playful reenactments, TID's interviews have become a treasure trove of comedic content for online audiences.

TID's influence extends beyond his music. Starting his career in 1994 with Black Gangsters before embarking on a solo journey.

With hits like 'Kiuno,' 'Nyota Yako,' and 'We Dada,' he quickly solidified his status as a household name in the Tanzanian music scene.

TID has navigated the highs and lows of fame, including a brief stint in prison in 2008, from which he was released early thanks to presidential intervention.

Now, TID is making a comeback to the music scene with a series of collaborations.