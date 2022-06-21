Swear in Raila Odinga right now - Jalang'o tells IEBC

Speaking to the press, the former radio presenter argued that Odinga has already demonstrated that he will emerge the winner in the forthcoming election and therefore IEBC should not keep Kenyans waiting for the obvious.

“Kabla Martha Karua hajaingia, Azimio ilikuwa ishinde saa sita. Martha akaingia ikakuwa sasa Azimio inaenda kushinda saa tatu asabuhi, Kalonzo akaingia ikawa inafaa tu IEBC kuswear in Raila now. Hizi mambo mingi watu wanatumia pesa kwa campaign and we already know the President.

“I demand that IEBC wawachane na mambo ya Presidential election and swear in Baba Raila Odinga now, so that we can save everyone from this all hustle ya kusumbua watu kwa vijiji, kelele na campaign and we already know the president. Ni kitu inauma sana,” Jalang’o said.

The media personality also weighed in on the ongoing Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree saga.

“Sakaja is a very good friend of mine and I cannot wish anyone what he is going through right now. But how I wish he could have gone back to school on time when he had the opportunity and time, he could not have been in this situation.

“But I hope he gets cleared if the degree is okay but if it’s not then it’s going to be very hard. For him and when it gets to that point you know, there is forgery and it's three years in jail. So I hope it doesn’t get there. This is a big lesson to young people who want to be leaders in future.

“Kuna watu husema degree ni karatasi tu, sai kuna waheshimiwa wako na pesa lakini hawezi nunua hiyo karatasi. So watu waende shule,” he added.

Jalas also confirmed that he will feature in an episode of Betty Kyallo and her sister’s reality series Kyallo Kulture.

Jalang'o's big surprise on Kamene & Obinna at Kiss 100 as he turns 39 [Video]

“Betty is my good friend who has supported me. The first day we met we clicked and we have been supporting each other. The best thing is to always come through and support your friends, when you grow make sure that you hold your friends and you grow together.

"My reality series will be huge, from the tie I was a fisherman up to now and it will be called Satan must repent,” he posed.

The radio comedian also touched on the viral Eli and Litiema’s story after alleging that they stole money from his car.