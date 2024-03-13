Big Man Stevo reveals reasons for remaining unmarried & preference for 'Wamamaz'

Despite his previous announcement in 2022 about marrying Comrade's Flavour triplets, Stevo clarified that it was merely a passing remark, and his current perspective on marriage has evolved.

Stevo's relationship with the Comrade's Flavour triplets

In a conversation with Obinna on March 12, Stevo addressed the previous speculation surrounding his relationship with the Comrade's Flavour triplets, dismissing claims of using them for fame or clout.

ADVERTISEMENT

I will do a mass wedding – YouTuber Big Man Stevo opens up on marrying triplets Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that the interaction was mutual and fair, with no ulterior motives from either party. Stevo underscored that the matter was resolved amicably, and it has been nearly two years since it was discussed.

Stevo Big Man's preferences in an ideal partner

Stevo elaborated on his preferences regarding an ideal partner, expressing reluctance towards dating women below 25 years old due to perceived complexities.

He mentioned a preference for women with a ten to fifteen-year age gap, citing better compatibility and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he ruled out relationships with women over 50 years old, emphasising the importance of good vibes and mutual respect.

Pulse Live Kenya

Why Big Man Stevo will never get married

Stevo candidly shared his past experiences with heartbreak, revealing how it led him to swear off marriage altogether.

He expressed distrust towards the notion of romantic love, believing that it often leads to complications and disappointments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stevo emphasised the risks involved in loving too deeply, citing potential betrayal and the emotional toll it can take.

He highlighted his belief that women are more prone to infidelity, further solidifying his aversion to marriage.

Pulse Live Kenya

Stevo's approach to relationships

Describing himself as real, Stevo acknowledged that his authenticity may intimidate some people. He admitted to having a seasonal approach to love, where feelings may fluctuate over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recounted losing several girlfriends due to his straightforwardness, suggesting that many are uncomfortable with his honesty.