Legends & stars meet as Nameless & Bensoul thrill at Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

At the Kifaru village, legends and stars, including Bensoul, Nameless, and DJs UV and Tophaz teamed up to light up the stage, giving revelers a night to remember.

The legendary Nameless lived up to expectations, serving his best hits that kept revelers on their feet.

With his flair and flow, Bensoul who was among the artistes who performed gave a soul-stirring performance that wowed the crowd.

From electrifying performances to a perfect blend of music, carefully selected by the mix-masters, the event went down as one of the most-organized ones.

The Kifaru Village was a beehive of activity with vendors & beautifully decked partner tents erected at the venue for a great night to celebrate the vibrant Nairobi spirit, music and golf.

The Magical Kenya Open Village also provided business opportunities for Kenyan businesses and suppliers, contributing to meaningful collaborations and community impact both on and off the course.

Organizers of the event went to great lengths to make everything a success with parking has been arranged for spectators at Mathari Referral Hospital. Shuttles were availed to ferry people to & from.

On the golf course, a mix of 144 renowned local and international golfers thrilled with the beautiful game on display.