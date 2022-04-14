Evelyn Wanjiru's thanksgiving song 'Asante' clocks over 200K views in 2 days

The gospel singer released the special song on Tuesday - expressing gratitude to God for blessing her with a child (unborn) 10 years into her marriage with hubby Agundabweni Akweyu.

"Inspired by what the Lord has done in my life... my hubby and I are still in awe 10 years of waiting for the fruit of the womb, He has fulfilled His promise to us," Wanjiru said to her fans as she released the song.

Ms Wanjiru affirmed that God remembers his people at His own perfect timing and her pregnancy is a true testimony.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

"See God! Nothing is impossible with God, May our story ignite someone's faith @agundabweni and I know that waiting is not easy but when the grace is sufficient everything flows as God intended.

"I'm so joyful, excited, and thankful that God remembered us on the 10th year in marriage. We are a clear testimony that God is, can and will remember that couple that is still waiting upon Him," Evelyn Wanjiru said.

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby announce pregnancy after 10-year wait

Wanjiru and her husband went public with their pregnancy on Tuesday, after 10 years in marriage.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Today my heart is full of joy and gratitude. As I write this, my eyes are full of tears. I have been waiting for this season for 10 years in my marriage. A blessed womb, God has fulfilled His promise in our lives,” the singer shared.