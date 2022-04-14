RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Evelyn Wanjiru's thanksgiving song 'Asante' clocks over 200K views in 2 days

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The singer and her husband announced their first pregnancy after a 10-year wait

Singer Evelyn Wanjiru
Singer Evelyn Wanjiru

Kenyan award-winning singer Evelyn Wanjiru is in jubilation after her thanksgiving song Asante accumulated over 200,000 views within two days of being uploaded on YouTube.

The gospel singer released the special song on Tuesday - expressing gratitude to God for blessing her with a child (unborn) 10 years into her marriage with hubby Agundabweni Akweyu.

"Inspired by what the Lord has done in my life... my hubby and I are still in awe 10 years of waiting for the fruit of the womb, He has fulfilled His promise to us," Wanjiru said to her fans as she released the song.

Ms Wanjiru affirmed that God remembers his people at His own perfect timing and her pregnancy is a true testimony.

Singer Evelyne Wanjiru with husband and music producer Agundabweni Akweyu 'Bweni'
Singer Evelyne Wanjiru with husband and music producer Agundabweni Akweyu 'Bweni' Pulse Live Kenya
Singer Evelyne Wanjiru with husband and music producer Agundabweni Akweyu 'Bweni'
Singer Evelyne Wanjiru with husband and music producer Agundabweni Akweyu 'Bweni' Pulse Live Kenya

"See God! Nothing is impossible with God, May our story ignite someone's faith @agundabweni and I know that waiting is not easy but when the grace is sufficient everything flows as God intended.

"I'm so joyful, excited, and thankful that God remembered us on the 10th year in marriage. We are a clear testimony that God is, can and will remember that couple that is still waiting upon Him," Evelyn Wanjiru said.

Wanjiru and her husband went public with their pregnancy on Tuesday, after 10 years in marriage.

Singer Evelyne Wanjiru with husband and music producer Agundabweni Akweyu 'Bweni'
Singer Evelyne Wanjiru with husband and music producer Agundabweni Akweyu 'Bweni' Pulse Live Kenya

"Today my heart is full of joy and gratitude. As I write this, my eyes are full of tears. I have been waiting for this season for 10 years in my marriage. A blessed womb, God has fulfilled His promise in our lives,” the singer shared.

Agundabweni Akweyu also put up a cute photo holding his wife’s baby bump with an affirmation that nothing is impossible with God.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

