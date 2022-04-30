RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Viral rapper Kanambo makes a comeback with second single

Thomas Bosire

The rapper came into the limelight when a video of her freestyling went viral

Rapper Kanambo Dede in the music video for her first single 'Walahi'
Rapper Kanambo Dede in the music video for her first single 'Walahi'

The rapper came into the limelight when a video of her freestyling went viral.

King Kaka then reached out to her and she was signed to the Kaka Empires record label.

Kanambo is celebrated for her storytelling abilities in song, which has been likened to the talent of top-rated Genge artist Mejja.

Her maiden release with Kaka Empire was Walahi. In the rap song, she narrated her experience as a teenage mother and other struggles of her life.

Her second single, One Day, is an inspirational song that seeks to embolden people going through hard times to hold on as dark times don't last for long.

"One day tutamake it but for now we cooperate na hali, and give thanks for what we have,” the song’s lyrics say in part.

In a past interview, King Kaka said of Kanambo: “We are molding her, we have signed people over the years and our intention is not to steal from people. Let’s not be quick to bash. No one is forcing her to do anything. If she does not want to be signed well and good.”

Kanambo is proving to be a class act, and may soon reign in the rap industry.

Kaka Empire artists King Kaka, Femi One and Kanambo Dede
Kaka Empire artists King Kaka, Femi One and Kanambo Dede Pulse Live Kenya

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

