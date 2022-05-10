Kenya's Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif among 6 Spotify Radar artistes

The current batch of stars is made up of stars from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa namely DBN GOGO, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz.

Radar is the music streaming giant’s programme dedicated to the spotlight and discovery of emerging artists across the world.

Buruklyn Boyz, is made up of two talented Hip-hop acts (Mr. Right and Ajay) who pride themselves in rapping what they live and in being the flag bearers of Kenya’s Drill music movement. They have more than 45,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Kenya’s Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif named among 6 Spotify Radar artistes Pulse Live Kenya

This batch of artists follows in the footsteps of other African talents like Elaine, Willy Cardiac, Tems and Focalistic who all joined the programme in 2020 and were exposed to new global fan communities on the platform as a result.

“It gives me so much joy to bring back our RADAR Africa program, and to do so within a deservingly bigger and better format. It is so important that we continue to identify and find ways to offer developing artists a fair chance at success on and off platform.

“We have six outstanding ones from the region to begin with, and look forward to sharing in their journey while we provide the resources to elevate them to the next level of their respective careers, and hopefully make thousands more Spotify fans around the world,” says Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Spotify Africa.

Since its launch, RADAR has driven an increase in listening and furthered fan-artist connections and, as part of the programme, these artists will receive editorial, on-platform and off-platform support from Spotify to help broaden their respective fanbases.

Kenya’s Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif named among 6 Spotify Radar artistes Pulse Live Kenya

Moreover, as part of its Global Hub launch, Spotify will prioritise the promotion of RADAR playlists, RADAR podcasts, Spotify Singles, and priority releases from RADAR artists across all regions.

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Kenya’s Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif named among 6 Spotify Radar artistes Pulse Live Kenya

Ayra Starr is impossible to ignore. Born in Benin Republic, the 19-year-old was raised between its beach city, Cotonou and the cultural hub of Lagos, Nigeria. This mix of cultures inspires her global approach to music, art and life. She's inspired by the regal earthiness of Angelique Kidjo, Rihanna's feisty confidence, as well as 90s fashion icons and has amassed a hugely impressive base of more than 1.2 million listeners a month on Spotify.

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Kenya’s Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif named among 6 Spotify Radar artistes Pulse Live Kenya

Black Sherif’s unique sound is geared towards creating a mass cult following, with the end goal of creating a global icon. With the manner in which he blends Ghanaian highlife with Reggae, Hip Hop and other sounds, it widens his reach and potential.

First time listeners of Sherif get amazed by his vocal range then zone into his eerie unorthodox melodies. But the actual catch is the substance in his writing and how relevant and relative it is to modern times and listeners. Black Sherif currently boasts more than 1.3 million listeners a month on Spotify.

BNXN (Nigeria)

Kenya’s Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif named among 6 Spotify Radar artistes Pulse Live Kenya