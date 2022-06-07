RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nadia Mukami teams up with 'Pombe' hitmaker Iyanii for a new banger [Video]

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami has teamed up with Utembe World signee Iyanii for a new tune song Saluti Kwa Mama.

The song was produced by Alexis on the Beat while its video was directed by Director Jordan Hoechlino

According to the singer, the song is about appreciating motherhood and its music video was shot when she was nine months pregnant.

"Shot the video when I was 9 months pregnant! I was hella tired. Had serious skin hyperpigmentation," Nadia disclosed.

Saluti Kwa Mama song comes months after Nadia Mukami gave birth, an experience that she says helped her understand the struggles and joy that comes with motherhood.

The tune is off her Bundle of Joy EP that was released to the market back in May 2022 under Sevens Creative Hub stable.

In the EP that has a total of four songs, Nadia has features from her baby daddy and fiancé Arrow Bwoy, Latinoh and Iyanii.

Other songs found in the Bundle of Joy EP are Zawadi, Zuweza and Acheni Mungu aitwe Mungu.

The song Zawadi features Latinoh and it was produced by Vicky Pon Dis. Zawadi, which means gift, highlights how grateful the singer is to her husband and their child.

The song Zuwena, was inspired by the thought the songstress was expecting a girl and it was meant to serenade the child and celebrate the gift of life. She featured Arrow Bwoy and the song was produced by Sav Beats.

Acheni Mungu aitwe Mungu was produced by Sav Beats and it showcases Nadia Mukami’s spirituality. She attributes all her success and journey to God and uses the song to show her gratefulness for the blessings that she has been afforded.

The award-winning singer says that her EP mirrors her motherhood journey and all the experiences she gained through it all.

In January, Nadia introduced Latinoh as the first signee under her record label.

“I introduce to you @latinohofficial a 22-year-old youth from Likoni, Mombasa.

"His vocal ability, melodies, Songwriting & personality is what wowed me to take him under my wing,” Nadia said.

