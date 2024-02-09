Nadia Mukami serenades Luo's best in 'Mali Safi' & 5 other songs released this week

The year has just begun, and East African artists are already making waves with their latest musical releases.
From catchy beats to soulful melodies, these songs are setting the tone for a vibrant year of music ahead.
Mali Safi – Nadia Mukami fit prince Indah & Okello Max
Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami 'African Popstar' aka The Queen Of The East, has released her next studio single under Sevens Creative Hub stable.
Titled ‘Mali Safi’, the song is a captivating fusion of contemporary beats and traditional Luo culture, brought to life by Nadia Mukami’s enchanting vocals, alongside the vibrant contributions of Luo best, Okello Max, and Prince Indah.
The song celebrates the allure and elegance of a beautiful lady, intertwining modern melodies with elements of Luo heritage.
Ni Wewe - Steph Kapela fit Dela
Stephen Nyankuru, also known as Steph Kapela, is a renowned Kenyan rapper, singer, and songwriter based in Nairobi, Kenya.
He makes a comeback with his latest track titled 'Ni Wewe,' featuring the talented vocalist Dela.
The song serves as an affirmation to a loved one, expressing that they are the chosen one.
Mapema - Ethan fit Muthaka
Top budding Kenyan artist Ethan Muziki has released a fresh track titled "Mapema," featuring another talented Kenyan artist, Muthaka.
This latest song serves as a sequel to his widely praised track 'Kesho,' which sparked a social media frenzy with people singing along and participating in the challenge.
Girl Power – Ssaru fit Joefess
Talented female hip-hop artist, singer, songwriter, and Gengetone sensation Ssaru has made a remarkable comeback with her latest release titled "Girl Power," featuring Joesfes.
Released in 2024, the track is renowned for its catchy and energetic style, emphasizing the empowerment and resilience of women. It also tackles serious issues such as femicide that have been happening in Kenya recently.
Fancy Fingers fit Xenia Manasseh - All Over Me
Polycarp Otieno, popularly known as 'Fancy Fingers' from the renowned band Sauti Sol, has released a fresh single titled 'All Over Me,' featuring Xeniah Manasseh.
This romantic ballad expresses profound emotions, with the singer declaring that they are engulfed in love from head to toe.
Correct - Dominion
Kenyan music collective Dominio, composed of six couples who champion the belief in successful marriages, debuts their latest track titled "Correct."
Spearheaded by The WaJesus family, the group has previously released two hit songs, garnering immense love from fans.
Their latest release is making waves in the music scene, swiftly rising to the top of the charts as one of the most-played songs.
