Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

The song was released in March 2022 as a lead single to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. Since its release, the single has enjoyed wide acclaim from fans and it was further boosted by a Selena Gomez remix.

Before being certified Gold in Italy, 'Calm Down' received Gold certifications in Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands. It received a Silver certification in the UK and a Diamond certification in France.

The single has enjoyed international acclaim as it entered the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at number 74 and the top 10 of the UK singles chart.