RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' has recorded another milestone after it earned a Gold certification after selling 25,000 copies in Italy.

Rema
Rema

Details: After performing in a show in Italy, Rema was presented with a Gold plaque by the Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana (FIMI) for his single 'Calm Down'.

Recommended articles

The song was released in March 2022 as a lead single to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. Since its release, the single has enjoyed wide acclaim from fans and it was further boosted by a Selena Gomez remix.

Rema receives Italian Gold Certification for 'Calm Down'
Rema receives Italian Gold Certification for 'Calm Down' Pulse Nigeria

Before being certified Gold in Italy, 'Calm Down' received Gold certifications in Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands. It received a Silver certification in the UK and a Diamond certification in France.

The single has enjoyed international acclaim as it entered the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at number 74 and the top 10 of the UK singles chart.

After his show in Brixton Arena London, Rema revealed that 'Calm Down' has surpassed 1 billion streams across all platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Sugar mummies are trying their shot with me - Stevo Simple Boy

Sugar mummies are trying their shot with me - Stevo Simple Boy

Stay away - Sauti Sol’s Bien bans Eric Omondi from star-studded Sol Fest concert

Stay away - Sauti Sol’s Bien bans Eric Omondi from star-studded Sol Fest concert

Bobi Wine waited 6 hours at church to take me on a date - Barbie

Bobi Wine waited 6 hours at church to take me on a date - Barbie

Grieving Nameless responds to fan's act of kindness

Grieving Nameless responds to fan's act of kindness

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nelly Makena, Nikita Kering and her mother on the right

5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

Celebrity couple Nana Owiti and King Kaka on 'Ahsante' music video

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Shincity Eldoret edition

Nyashinski reunites Kleptomaniax to thrill fans at Shin City Eldoret [Videos]