Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

The single received an international remix assisted by Selena Gomez and the remix has resonated with international Afrobeats consumers.

The remix gave Rema his first Billboard Hot 100 entry while also dominating the US Afrobeats chart.

In its latest stride, the Selena Gomez-assisted remix has become the most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022. This was revealed in a post by music platform We Talk Sound which tweeted that the song has amassed over 436 million streams when the original and the remix are combined.