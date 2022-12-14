Details: Afrobeats superstar Rema has enjoyed year-round success with his hit single 'Calm Down' off his debut album 'Raves & Roses' achieving international acclaim.
Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022
Nigerian superstar Rema is set to end 2022 on a high note with his hit single 'Calm Down' remix becoming the most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022.
Recommended articles
The single received an international remix assisted by Selena Gomez and the remix has resonated with international Afrobeats consumers.
The remix gave Rema his first Billboard Hot 100 entry while also dominating the US Afrobeats chart.
In its latest stride, the Selena Gomez-assisted remix has become the most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022. This was revealed in a post by music platform We Talk Sound which tweeted that the song has amassed over 436 million streams when the original and the remix are combined.
Rema has successfully toured Europe and America selling out venues including the O2 Brixton hall where he revealed that 'Calm Down' has surpassed 1 billion streams across all platforms.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke