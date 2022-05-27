RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Singer Nandy receives distinguished YouTube award

Tanzanian singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga alias Nandy has finally received her Golden Plaque from YouTube after her channel surpassed the 1 million subscribers mark.

The Golden Plaque (YouTube creator award) is usually given to users who cross the one million subscribers mark.

Receiving the prestigious award, a thankful Nandy expressed gratitude towards her fans for always supporting her craft hence the huge numbers on YouTube.

“Gold, one million subscribers, thank you all my fans,” Nandy said in post via her Insta-stories.

The Siwezi hitmaker has garnered over 153,725,772 views and counting since joining the streaming platform on July 5, 2016.

With the award, Nandy becomes the second female artiste in East Africa to achieve such a milestone. WCB Wasafi’s Zuchu was the first female artiste in East Africa to clock one million subscribers on YouTuber in March 2021. She achieved the fate in just 11 months of joining the music industry.

“1,000,000 Subscribers Asanteni sana kwa upendo huu uliopitiliza wa kuniwezesha kufika subscribes 1 million ndani ya miezi 11 .Nina vingi vya kuwashukuru ila kwa leo history hii tulioweka ndo ya muhimu .We have reached 1,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube I can't thank you enough. Thank you so much for your endless support . Waiting for our gold plaque like 😎,” Zuchu wrote.

Zuchu also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

The song has since received over 72 million views within 1 year of being uploaded on YouTube. She has also accumulated over 323,393,714 views and 1.95 million subscribers after joining the platform in January 29, 2019.

Subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

