Top 6 songs you should listen to this week

Diamond Platnumz - Fine

East African music star Diamond Platnumz dropped the visuals for Fine on March 24, the third music video off his first-ever extended play (EP) First of All.

The video was shot in Nigeria by Omori who also directed it. The flashy video begins with mostly an indoor setting but quickly transits to a military theme, with Simba and his dancers rocking camouflage uniforms.

The record boasts an Afro-pop style and beat, but still, Diamond maintains his signature crooning. As most of his work does, Fine sees the multi award-wining singer talking about love and romance.

Octopizzo – Go Hard

Octopizzo released his album Fuego last November and he continues to unleash music videos from the it. The latest is the video for the ninth track on the album, Go Hard.

Directed by Andrew Ogonji, the visuals feature well-balanced motifs just as in most of Octo’s videos.

Octopizzo appears to embrace a vicious theme with reference to Marvel’s superhero film, Thor, as he appears to hold a hammer similar to that of Thor. The rapper also doesn’t fail to floss his drip, flexing different dressing styles throughout the video.

The Kibera native dropped his 15-track album last November that featured Freeman, Milo Madness, and Narde. The project featured Octo relying on his song-writing ability with the end result seeing the album filled with punchlines.

Katapilla & Hassano – Tactics

Odinare Challenge winner Katapilla comes through with a new video, Tactics, featuring Hassano.

The song is released via Rhodeway Records and produced by Biko Beats. The video cuts are directed by Tasla W and finds the two rhymers at a slam setting with their entourage.

Being a drill record, the video features people rocking blue and black jackets with most of them flashing their bandanas. Hassano handles the chorus and the first verse, while Katapilla comes in with the second verse.

Big Yasa & Kombat - Mazza

Another Odinare Challenge top 20 participant Big Yasa joins forces with Kombat for a vicious Drill record that they call Mazza.

The video is produced by Amari and shot & edited by Ben 47. It features the rappers with a group of young men with face masks flashing gang signs.

Kombat drops an aggressive hook with an ascent popular within the Black community in the UK.

Big Yasa also goes off on the first verse unleashing violent lines like ‘’Kenye unasaka kweli utapata, mimi sina time ya fala, enda uambie mwenye unamtaka,’’ and ‘’si tuko studio tutatoa mapanga.’’

Mando & Natty – Life

G.T.A Drill rappers Mando and Natty come through with their latest effort titled Life. The film, by Cnot, is shot at a suburban area and solely features the two rappers.

Double Trouble ft Swipe Gang – Riders

Mombasa Hip Hop duo Double Trouble release their latest single Riders with Swipe Gang. The group, made up of Troubletooreal and Realbene1, links up with Musa Kiama of B Records who produces, mixes & masters the track.