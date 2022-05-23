RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid announces completion of new album "More Love Less Ego"

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

The music star's last album was released in 2020.

Nigerian super star Wizkid
Nigerian super star Wizkid

Starboy Wizkid has announced the completion of his next album "More Love Less Ego (MLLE)" billed to be released in the third quarter of 2022.

Recommended articles

The super mega star and Grammy winner made this announcement on his Instagram story on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

In the posts, Wizkid announced that his new album is done and dusted.

He followed up the announcement with another post thanking all those he worked with on the album.

Wizkid's Instagram Story
Wizkid's Instagram Story Pulse Nigeria
Wizkid's Instagram Story 2
Wizkid's Instagram Story 2 Pulse Nigeria

In 2020, Wizkid released his fourth studio album "Made In Lagos" which housed the global hit "Essence" whose success was crowned with a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song.

The palpable success of "Made In Lagos" earned it a Grammy nod and although Wizkid walked away empty-handed, the nominations were a reflection of the intercontinental success he enjoyed with "Made In Lagos".

Made In Lagos Album Art
Made In Lagos Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Haven made his mark at the biggest stage, Wizkid could be hoping to follow the path of Grammy winner Burna Boy who lost out on his maiden nomination with "African Giant" but went on to win a year later with the perfectly curated "Twice As Tall."

In the coming weeks, there should be more clarity on the hugely anticipated "More Love Less Ego" and fans as well as critics will be eager to see if Wizkid's fifth album has what it takes to deliver him his first independent Grammy award.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

My first boyfriend almost killed me as we broke up - Socialite Amber Ray reveals

My first boyfriend almost killed me as we broke up - Socialite Amber Ray reveals

Johnny Depp was jealous, always high on weed and booze - Ex-girlfriend

Johnny Depp was jealous, always high on weed and booze - Ex-girlfriend

Omosh seeks deliverance from controversial Pastor Kanyari [Full Video]

Omosh seeks deliverance from controversial Pastor Kanyari [Full Video]

Wizkid announces completion of new album More Love Less Ego

Wizkid announces completion of new album "More Love Less Ego"

Singer Zuchu involved in an accident ahead of her Nigerian show

Singer Zuchu involved in an accident ahead of her Nigerian show

I will not take anyone to court for playing my music - Khaligraph Jones

I will not take anyone to court for playing my music - Khaligraph Jones

YY Comedian speaks after Chivondo was caught shoplifting again

YY Comedian speaks after Chivondo was caught shoplifting again

Politicians to pay artists for music used in rallies – Ezekiel Mutua

Politicians to pay artists for music used in rallies – Ezekiel Mutua

Sauti Sol clashes with Raila's Azimio, Chameleone kisses his brother Weasel again & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Sauti Sol clashes with Raila's Azimio, Chameleone kisses his brother Weasel again & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trending

Copyright Board highlights specific law Raila's Azimio violated in Sauti Sol complaint

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

DaBaby

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol