Wizkid announces completion of new album "More Love Less Ego"

The super mega star and Grammy winner made this announcement on his Instagram story on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

In the posts, Wizkid announced that his new album is done and dusted.

He followed up the announcement with another post thanking all those he worked with on the album.

In 2020, Wizkid released his fourth studio album "Made In Lagos" which housed the global hit "Essence" whose success was crowned with a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song.

The palpable success of "Made In Lagos" earned it a Grammy nod and although Wizkid walked away empty-handed, the nominations were a reflection of the intercontinental success he enjoyed with "Made In Lagos".

Haven made his mark at the biggest stage, Wizkid could be hoping to follow the path of Grammy winner Burna Boy who lost out on his maiden nomination with "African Giant" but went on to win a year later with the perfectly curated "Twice As Tall."