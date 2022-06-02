RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Nigerian superstars Wizkid, Tems, and Fireboy DML have been nominated for BET Awards in 2022.

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022
Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022

Tems became the first African to receive three nominations in the same year, while Wizkid and Fireboy DML received two and one nominations, respectively.

Recommended articles

Tems was nominated for Best New Artist, Best International Act, and Best Collaboration for Wizkid's 'Essence' remix featuring Justin Bieber.

Wizkid was nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, while Fireboy DMl was nominated for Best International Act.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West - Donda

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"

Kanye West - "Come to Life"

Kelly Price - "Grace"

Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"

Election Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

BET Her

Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"

Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"

Doja Cat - "Woman"

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes - Bel-Air

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Damson Idris - Snowfall

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks - Bel-Air

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Coco Jones - Bel-Air

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah - The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Regina King - The Harder They Fall

Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Esther Musila's heartwarming message to son as he turns 24 [Photos]

Esther Musila's heartwarming message to son as he turns 24 [Photos]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist Bar

Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist Bar

Obsessed Harmonize tattoo's Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg [Photo]

Obsessed Harmonize tattoo's Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg [Photo]

Oga Obinna reveals biggest challenge working with Kamene Goro on Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna reveals biggest challenge working with Kamene Goro on Kiss 100 [Video]

Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

Trending

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Davido releases symbolic video for 'Stand Strong'

Davido - Stand Strong Video

Singer Nandy receives distinguished YouTube award

Singer Nandy receives her Golden Plaque from YouTube

Kenyan creators to benefit from Spotify's Sh11 million grant [Details]

Eli, Oscar and Jola. Spotify celebrates African creators in style in South Africa [Photos]