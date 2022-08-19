Sibling struggles only firstborns will understand

From being intentionally annoying to getting you in trouble, here are the annoying habits siblings possess:-

Taking your things without permission

Have you ever lost a jacket, a pair of jeans, or jewelry and lost hope of finding it, only to see your sister or brother wearing the lost item? These people are like low-key thieves. They always take your stuff and claim it to be their own, even though they still enjoy the privilege of being bought things by your parents.

Your things are never safe with siblings around because no matter how much you hide some things, they’ll always find a way of getting them.

Selective hearing

You can shout from America and tell them the food is ready and they’ll hear. But the moment you tell them to clean the house, go to the shop or close the door, they immediately become deaf.

Younger siblings just love lying around watching movies or listening to music. They can basically live on a couch, only waking up to go to the washroom or receiving a phone call. You are usually on good terms with them until it’s time to delegate chores.

Invading your privacy

They will enter your bedroom or the washroom without knocking and won’t apologize. Essentially, they are entitled to share your personal space since you came from the same womb.

You can’t catch a break or enjoy your personal time when they are around. Even when you are watching your favorite program, they’ll demand to watch something else or else they tell on you. They are also the same people who will snoop through your phone or third wheel when you have company in the house.

Borrowing money and never returning it

When we were young, we always expected our parents to have money. This isn’t any different for our siblings, since they always expect you to send them money whenever they need it.

They never take no for an answer and no matter how much you help them, enough is never enough, they’ll keep coming back for more. Unfortunately, most of this money will never come back and you’ll have to live with that. These are also the same people who borrow money from the whole family, each with a different excuse.

Eating your food without asking

You can never leave food in the kitchen in the name of eating it later. Even if you label your container in the fridge, they will still eat your food without feeling any tinge of guilt.

Everything that’s in the house belongs to them, so why should they spare you the ice cream you left in the freezer? And most times you can never question them because it will seem as if you don’t want the other kids to eat, something parents might consider as selfish.

Acting spoiled

Firstborns are brought up with so much strictness and beatings, but somehow the rest of the children especially the lastborns always end up spoiled.