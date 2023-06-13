The sports category has moved to a new website.

Boyz II Men Concert - Radio Africa takes action after legal threats

Lynet Okumu

Attendees expressed their dissatisfaction with the event, citing issues such as poor sound quality & insufficient tents

Boyz II Men put up a stunner of a show in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10
The Boyz II Men concert held on Saturday June 10, 2023 at Uhuru Gardens in Kenya, organized by Radio Africa Group in collaboration with Stanbic Bank, attracted a large turnout.

However, some attendees expressed disappointment due to technical hitches encountered during the event, leading to the company issuing a public apology.

One of the main concerns raised by many attendees was the poor quality of the sound system, which affected the overall concert experience.

Boyz II Men in Nairobi on Saturday June 10 for the Stanbic Yetu Festival
READ: No breakup or quitting music - Boyz II Men back Sauti Sol as they clarify break

The sound issues detracted from what was anticipated to be one of the most significant shows in Kenya, organized under the banner of the Stanbic Yetu Event.

In response to the feedback received, Radio Africa Group through a social statement on Tuesday 13, expressed gratitude for the support and attendance at the third edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival, while also acknowledging the concerns and frustrations expressed by concertgoers.

The company recognized that the concert fell short of attendees' expectations, particularly in terms of sound quality and layout in the general arena.

Boyz II Men put up a stunner of a show in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10
READ: Boyz II Men rock Kampala in a memorable night of classic music, good vibes

Radio Africa Group assured the public that their feedback had been taken seriously and that a dedicated team was diligently working to investigate the root causes of the sound issues.

Experienced sound engineers and technical experts were engaged to thoroughly analyze the situation and find solutions to prevent similar problems from occurring in future events.

The company emphasized its commitment to rectifying the issues and providing exceptional audio and layout experiences for all forthcoming concerts.

Fans in Kenya flock at the Stanbic Yetu Festival in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10
READ: Victory for Radio Africa as court dismisses Terry Muikamba's Sh5.6M lawsuit

Prior to Radio Africa Group's apology, the Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) had threatened to file a lawsuit against the organizers of the Stanbic Yetu Festival.

Cofek received numerous complaints from concertgoers regarding various issues, including overcrowding, poor sound quality, malfunctioning screens, and inadequate facilities such as tents, food stands, and washrooms.

Boyz II Men in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10 for the Stanbic Yetu Festival
Cofek encouraged concertgoers who had attended the Boyz II Men concert and experienced issues to come forward with evidence of attendance, including proof of payment.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

