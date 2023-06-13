Boyz II Men Concert - Radio Africa takes action after legal threats

However, some attendees expressed disappointment due to technical hitches encountered during the event, leading to the company issuing a public apology.

Poor sound quality raises concerns

One of the main concerns raised by many attendees was the poor quality of the sound system, which affected the overall concert experience.

The sound issues detracted from what was anticipated to be one of the most significant shows in Kenya, organized under the banner of the Stanbic Yetu Event.

Radio Africa Group addresses concerns & frustrations

In response to the feedback received, Radio Africa Group through a social statement on Tuesday 13, expressed gratitude for the support and attendance at the third edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival, while also acknowledging the concerns and frustrations expressed by concertgoers.

The company recognized that the concert fell short of attendees' expectations, particularly in terms of sound quality and layout in the general arena.

Radio Africa commits to better future events

Radio Africa Group assured the public that their feedback had been taken seriously and that a dedicated team was diligently working to investigate the root causes of the sound issues.

Experienced sound engineers and technical experts were engaged to thoroughly analyze the situation and find solutions to prevent similar problems from occurring in future events.

The company emphasized its commitment to rectifying the issues and providing exceptional audio and layout experiences for all forthcoming concerts.

Consumers Federation of Kenya threatens legal action

Prior to Radio Africa Group's apology, the Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) had threatened to file a lawsuit against the organizers of the Stanbic Yetu Festival.

Cofek received numerous complaints from concertgoers regarding various issues, including overcrowding, poor sound quality, malfunctioning screens, and inadequate facilities such as tents, food stands, and washrooms.

