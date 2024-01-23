8 dating hacks that evolved after Steve Harvey's 90-day Rule, and how they work

While Steve Harvey's famous 90-day rule, which suggests waiting 90 days before becoming intimate in a relationship, has been a topic of much discussion, it's just one approach among many in the modern dating scene.

Here, we explore eight contemporary dating strategies that extend beyond the 90-day rule, highlighting how dating norms and expectations have evolved in recent years.

1. Emphasis on communication skills

Modern dating places a high premium on effective communication. Gone are the days when playing 'hard to get' or being mysterious was the norm.

Today, being open, honest, and clear about one's intentions and feelings is highly valued. This includes discussing relationship goals, boundaries, and expectations early on to ensure both parties are on the same page.

2. Digital dating and online platforms

The rise of online dating platforms and apps has revolutionised how people meet and interact.

It's now common for relationships to begin online, with strategies focusing on creating engaging profiles, understanding online dating etiquette, and being cautious about online safety and catfishing.

3. Casual dating and "situationships"

The concept of casual dating or 'situationships' — where relationships lack clear definitions — is increasingly prevalent.

These arrangements often focus on enjoying the present without the pressure of long-term commitment, allowing individuals to explore compatibility with less pressure.

4. Focus on self-development

Modern daters often prioritize self-growth and personal goals alongside their dating life. This strategy involves understanding oneself, pursuing personal passions, and not losing one's identity in the pursuit of a romantic relationship.

5. Slow dating

In contrast to the fast-paced, swipe-right culture, slow dating emphasises taking time to get to know someone before progressing the relationship.

This method allows for deeper connections and understanding, often leading to more meaningful relationships.

6. Ghosting and its impact

Unfortunately, ghosting — abruptly ending communication without explanation — has become a part of modern dating.

Strategies to deal with ghosting include understanding it's more about the ghoster than the ghosted, and focusing on moving forward with clarity and self-respect.

7. Diverse forms of relationships

With greater societal acceptance, there's an increased recognition of diverse relationship forms, including non-monogamous and polyamorous relationships.

Strategies here involve clear communication, understanding consent, and respecting different relationship structures.

8. The role of self-care

Modern dating strategies strongly emphasise the importance of self-care.

This means taking time for oneself, understanding that it's okay to be single, and recognizing that a romantic relationship is not the sole route to personal happiness.

These strategies reflect a broader trend in modern dating: a shift towards more open communication, self-awareness, and an acceptance of different relationship styles.

While the 90-day rule focuses on delaying physical intimacy, these contemporary strategies offer a more holistic view, considering emotional connection, personal growth, and the complexities of modern relationships.

As we navigate these changing norms, it's crucial to find a balance that aligns with personal values and comfort levels.

Whether it's through embracing new technology, redefining relationship boundaries, or focusing on self-improvement, the modern dating world offers a multitude of paths for forming connections.