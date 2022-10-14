RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Actor Daddie Marto and wife expecting baby number 3

Amos Robi

Koku experienced intense vomiting and nausea which forced her to get admitted to hospital where she discovered she was expecting her third child

Daddie Marto and wife Koku Lwanga
Media personality and actor Martin Githinji known popularly as Daddie Marto is expecting his third child with his wife Koku Lwanga

The actor shared the development on his social media pages after his wife was hospitalized for hyperemesis, a condition where one experiences extreme, persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Daddie Marto said the situation had taken a toll on his wife forcing her to be hospitalized.

“This is why we announce our pregnancies without fanfare. It’s always really heavy on Koku Iwanga who is currently hospitalized on drips coz nothing is staying down. Adulting and parenting Wueh! We pray for a safe journey for a safe for the new one,” Daddie Marto wrote

A screengrab of Daddy Marto's Instagram stories
Koku said she is expecting her third baby despite being under family planning.

“Hi. Sorry for the silence. I’ve been trying to survive hyperemesis and coming to terms with the fact that I've been chosen again to transact in the spiritual realm and be a portal for another human despite having a Mirena coil,” Koku said.

The couple welcomed their second child in August 2021. In his message, welcoming his new born, Daddie Marto pointed out that they took some time off social media to readjust and focus on taking good care of their newborn.

Daddy Marto and his two sons
“Ladies and Gentlemen, weighing in 3.385kgs, at 02.15am on August 25th 2021 our bundle of joy landed 😊 Took time to readjust and get to know him, baby is fine feeding and sleeping, daddy is tired but hanging in there, mommy is taking the biggest hit but it was expected, so all is well. We are indeed blessed 😊” shared Daddie Marto.

Martin Githinji and Christine Koku Lwanga officiated their relationship back in 2018 and were blessed with a son named Marcus Tau.

