Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo signal getting back together

In videos on their Instagram stories the two were in a vacation although they did not reveal each other’s faces, the table setting and the background was however similar for each of the stories.

The two are yet to officially speak on their relationship status with each of them focused on their affairs.

Rapudo said he had differences he could not make up with Amber Ray forcing the two to go separate ways.

“Life happens right? Ideally speaking we had structural irreconcilable differences but that doesn’t change who she is. She is a very nice person with an amazing heart and a beautiful soul. Mine is to wish her happiness and God’s favor wherever she goes,” he stated.

Rapudo praised Amber Ray saying she was a mature woman who should have stayed with him had things not gone south and clarified that she was a hardworking woman with her own money.

“I think we deserved each other but things didn’t work as planned,” he said.

Rapudo quashed claims that Amber Ray dated his money clarifying that the two were in pursuit of true love.

“Not all women date men because of money some search for genuine love. She does gigs, brands and has her own line of business she has her own money to spend. With or without me/any man she can comfortably pay her own bills,” he said.

Amber Ray confirmed that she was no longer in a romantic relationship with Rapudo saying that their relationship did not work out as she anticipated.