RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo signal getting back together

Amos Robi

The two announced parting ways after saying their anticipations had not been met

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo

Socialite Amber Ray and her ex-lover Kennedy Rapudo may have rekindled their love after they were spotted together again days after they announced breaking up.

In videos on their Instagram stories the two were in a vacation although they did not reveal each other’s faces, the table setting and the background was however similar for each of the stories.

The two are yet to officially speak on their relationship status with each of them focused on their affairs.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I am glad I lost Jamal’s unborn baby - Amber Ray

Rapudo said he had differences he could not make up with Amber Ray forcing the two to go separate ways.

“Life happens right? Ideally speaking we had structural irreconcilable differences but that doesn’t change who she is. She is a very nice person with an amazing heart and a beautiful soul. Mine is to wish her happiness and God’s favor wherever she goes,” he stated.

Rapudo praised Amber Ray saying she was a mature woman who should have stayed with him had things not gone south and clarified that she was a hardworking woman with her own money.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

“I think we deserved each other but things didn’t work as planned,” he said.

Rapudo quashed claims that Amber Ray dated his money clarifying that the two were in pursuit of true love.

“Not all women date men because of money some search for genuine love. She does gigs, brands and has her own line of business she has her own money to spend. With or without me/any man she can comfortably pay her own bills,” he said.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amira disables comments as she responds to Jamal Rohasafi's public apology

Amber Ray confirmed that she was no longer in a romantic relationship with Rapudo saying that their relationship did not work out as she anticipated.

"Nop, I know mahali imefika I might look like a joker but manze I don't know how to pretend if it's not working ..... it's not working ...so munipende tu vile niko," she wrote.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo signal getting back together

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo signal getting back together

Willis Raburu: Why I divorced Marya Prude

Willis Raburu: Why I divorced Marya Prude

Strong signs you aren't eating enough carbohydrates regularly

Strong signs you aren't eating enough carbohydrates regularly

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

Anita Nderu pens beautiful message to mark her first wedding anniversary

Anita Nderu pens beautiful message to mark her first wedding anniversary

Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date

Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date

How Ivy Namu's beautiful baby shower went down [Photos]

How Ivy Namu's beautiful baby shower went down [Photos]

Morning coffee does more than give you a caffeine kick - Study

Morning coffee does more than give you a caffeine kick - Study

Trending

Black couple kissing

Dear side-chics, here are 5 things you should never forget

Willis Raburu and his wife Mary prude

Willis Raburu: Why I divorced Marya Prude

Ivy Namu holds beautiful baby shower as delivery date nears

How Ivy Namu's beautiful baby shower went down [Photos]

Diana Marua

Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date