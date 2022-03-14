RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Ex-KTN news anchor Akisa Wendera weds in lavish traditional wedding [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations to the newlyweds

Photos captured from Akisa Wandera's traditional wedding in Busia [Photo Credits - Mary Kilobi]
Photos captured from Akisa Wandera's traditional wedding in Busia [Photo Credits - Mary Kilobi]

Celebrated media personality Akisa Wandera is officially off the market, following her traditional wedding that went down in her Busia County over the weekend.

The news of Ms Wandera’s wedding was made public by her former colleague at KTN Mary Kilobi Atwoli, who had jotted down a congratulatory message to the newlyweds.

“Congratulations my mundika princess @akisawandera. The day was glorious indeed! Enjoy your Marriage Ma',” reads a message from Mary Kilobi.

Photos captured from the wedding indicates that it was attended by Wandera’s close friends and family members from both sides.

A number of fans and followers left congratulatory messages under Kilobi’s post on Instagram. However, the identity of Akisa Wandera’s husband is yet to be revealed.

Congratulatory Messages from fans and followers

anny_fynn “Alaaa congratulations to our Mundika girl. Watoto wa Busia tuna shine tu❤️”

mc.dougy “Superb, orioo munoo 👏👏👏”

syombuaosiany “Congratulations to her 👏”

oreensituma “Congratulations to her”

ochiengelvince276gmai “Congratulations Akisa👏”

njenga_g_w “Gorgeous,am on the legs❤️❤️❤️❤️”

eddykavai “Congratulations @akisawandera

syombuaosiany “Congratulations to her 👏”

Akisa Wandera's Exit from KTN headed to BBC

The news of Ms Wandera’s wedding come weeks after she parted ways with Standard Group after 6 years.

Akisa presented her last prime-time news bulletin on KTN on Thursday, February 17, 2022. She described the moment as bittersweet as she transitions to her new role at the British Broadcasting Corporation.

“Time has come for me to move on to a new assignment, time really does move fast. A mixed bag of emotions for me as I exit this stage. Tonight I bid you goodbye dear viewer with a grateful heart, it has been an immense pleasure and great honour that you have trusted me to inform you for all these years.

“Thank you for always tuning in, thank you for the support for these six years I have been on the air here on KTN News. Thank you for all your feedback over the years that have helped me in building this career,” she said.

Akisa Wandera
Akisa Wandera Pulse Live Kenya

Akisa started her media career at GBS TV and moved to Ebru in 2014 as a news reporter before becoming an anchor at the same station.

She joined KTN in 2016 and worked her way to become a mainstay at the station.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

