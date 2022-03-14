Ex-KTN news anchor Akisa Wendera weds in lavish traditional wedding [Photos]

The news of Ms Wandera’s wedding was made public by her former colleague at KTN Mary Kilobi Atwoli, who had jotted down a congratulatory message to the newlyweds.

“Congratulations my mundika princess @akisawandera. The day was glorious indeed! Enjoy your Marriage Ma',” reads a message from Mary Kilobi.

Photos captured from the wedding indicates that it was attended by Wandera’s close friends and family members from both sides.

Photos captured from Akisa Wandera's traditional wedding in Busia

A number of fans and followers left congratulatory messages under Kilobi’s post on Instagram. However, the identity of Akisa Wandera’s husband is yet to be revealed.

Congratulatory Messages from fans and followers

anny_fynn “Alaaa congratulations to our Mundika girl. Watoto wa Busia tuna shine tu❤️”

mc.dougy “Superb, orioo munoo 👏👏👏”

syombuaosiany “Congratulations to her 👏”

oreensituma “Congratulations to her”

njenga_g_w “Gorgeous,am on the legs❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Photos captured from Akisa Wandera's traditional wedding in Busia

Akisa Wandera's Exit from KTN headed to BBC

The news of Ms Wandera’s wedding come weeks after she parted ways with Standard Group after 6 years.

Akisa presented her last prime-time news bulletin on KTN on Thursday, February 17, 2022. She described the moment as bittersweet as she transitions to her new role at the British Broadcasting Corporation.

“Time has come for me to move on to a new assignment, time really does move fast. A mixed bag of emotions for me as I exit this stage. Tonight I bid you goodbye dear viewer with a grateful heart, it has been an immense pleasure and great honour that you have trusted me to inform you for all these years.

“Thank you for always tuning in, thank you for the support for these six years I have been on the air here on KTN News. Thank you for all your feedback over the years that have helped me in building this career,” she said.

Akisa started her media career at GBS TV and moved to Ebru in 2014 as a news reporter before becoming an anchor at the same station.