RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

John Allan Namu and wife share sweet messages as they mark 12th marriage anniversary

Amos Robi

Sheena Makena, Namu's wife has previously revealed that her husband proposed to her twice

John Allan Namu and wife Sheena Makena
John Allan Namu and wife Sheena Makena

Award winning investigative journalist and his wife Sheena Makena are celebrating their 12th marriage anniversary and the couple could not hide their feelings for each other.

The Africa Uncensored founder shared how lucky he was to have her partner and praised her for being a great mother to their four children.

“Twelve years married today! Thank you for standing by my side from our first dance ( to this song!) to our first grey hairs. From our first child to our fourth. For every day that you have loved me, even when you can't stand me.

You are the heart of our home, a brilliant human being. So smart, so fierce and a genuinely good person. I'm not lucky to have you. I am blessed ( even stole your quote to prove it). I love you,” Namu wrote.

READ: How John Allan Namu’s wife deals with unwanted female attention

Sheena Makena and husband Allan Namu
Sheena Makena and husband Allan Namu Sheena Makena and husband Allan Namu Pulse Live Kenya

Makena on her part praised her husband as a man who knew how to handle her troubles reminding her how she loved him.

“Shapes, sizes, numbers and smizes these past 12 years have changed but have been a blast, a rollercoaster; filled with imperfections-but ours. I cannot imagine doing it with anyone else but @johnallanamu.

Happy 12th year anniversary, darling. We all appreciate you for being the head of our home, the diluter of my madness and a good balance of everything I love about you. Let's ensure we have a fab day, - and food😂😂😘🌹as we lead each other to heaven,” Makena wrote.

Sheena has previously revealed that her husband was forced to propose twice something and it was done while their firstborn whom they fondly refer to as ‘their love child’ had fallen asleep and they finally had a moment to themselves.

READ: Why John Allan Namu proposed twice

John Allan Namu and his wife Sheena Makena
John Allan Namu and his wife Sheena Makena John Allan Namu and his wife Sheena Makena Pulse Live Kenya

"He proposed twice and I remember the first thing I asked him was ‘Are you serious?’ Because at even that point I wasn’t absolutely sure that this is what we should be doing and I had a lot of uncertainty whether we were doing for the right reason.

Is he doing it because he feels that he needs to as he doesn’t want to shirk responsibility or is he doing it because he does truly care about me and about our baby?” Sheena disclosed.

Namu and his wife keep their family private and keep their children off social media.

Here are some funfacts about John Allan Namu:

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee reveals she is in a new relationship,unveils new boyfriend [Video]

Akothee reveals she is in a new relationship,unveils new boyfriend [Video]

NTV hires 8th journalist from Standard Group

NTV hires 8th journalist from Standard Group

John Allan Namu and wife share sweet messages as they mark 12th marriage anniversary

John Allan Namu and wife share sweet messages as they mark 12th marriage anniversary

Which of these 10 casual relationships have you been in?

Which of these 10 casual relationships have you been in?

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Why you should stop threatening your partner with a breakup to get attention

Why you should stop threatening your partner with a breakup to get attention

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby died in ‘life-saving abortion,’ not miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby died in ‘life-saving abortion,’ not miscarriage

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds

Lunch with the eagles at The View revolving restaurant in Mövenpick Hotel

Lunch with the eagles at The View revolving restaurant in Mövenpick Hotel

Trending

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2 [Photos]

American movie stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds

An unhappy couple

Why you should stop threatening your partner with a breakup to get attention