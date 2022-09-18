John Allan Namu and wife share sweet messages as they mark 12th marriage anniversary

The Africa Uncensored founder shared how lucky he was to have her partner and praised her for being a great mother to their four children.

“Twelve years married today! Thank you for standing by my side from our first dance ( to this song!) to our first grey hairs. From our first child to our fourth. For every day that you have loved me, even when you can't stand me.

You are the heart of our home, a brilliant human being. So smart, so fierce and a genuinely good person. I'm not lucky to have you. I am blessed ( even stole your quote to prove it). I love you,” Namu wrote.

Sheena Makena and husband Allan Namu Pulse Live Kenya

Makena on her part praised her husband as a man who knew how to handle her troubles reminding her how she loved him.

“Shapes, sizes, numbers and smizes these past 12 years have changed but have been a blast, a rollercoaster; filled with imperfections-but ours. I cannot imagine doing it with anyone else but @johnallanamu.

Happy 12th year anniversary, darling. We all appreciate you for being the head of our home, the diluter of my madness and a good balance of everything I love about you. Let's ensure we have a fab day, - and food😂😂😘🌹as we lead each other to heaven,” Makena wrote.

Sheena has previously revealed that her husband was forced to propose twice something and it was done while their firstborn whom they fondly refer to as ‘their love child’ had fallen asleep and they finally had a moment to themselves.

John Allan Namu and his wife Sheena Makena Pulse Live Kenya

"He proposed twice and I remember the first thing I asked him was ‘Are you serious?’ Because at even that point I wasn’t absolutely sure that this is what we should be doing and I had a lot of uncertainty whether we were doing for the right reason.

Is he doing it because he feels that he needs to as he doesn’t want to shirk responsibility or is he doing it because he does truly care about me and about our baby?” Sheena disclosed.

Namu and his wife keep their family private and keep their children off social media.