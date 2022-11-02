Nameless amusingly hints at going for a vasectomy

The couple has been under pressure from netizens to get a baby boy immediately after they revealed the gender of the third child and after her birth.

Neither Wahu nor Nameless has recorded dissatisfaction with the gender of the children they have as they have three dotting daughters whom they have confessed to loving unconditionally but the pressure from outside especially online has been mounting each day.

Nameless's expression to go for a vasectomy came out after Wahu put out a post in which she said that people had been praying and asking her to get a fourth child-a boy.

Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Nameless gives classy response to fan who told him to get a baby boy

She asked them to direct their prayers somewhere else, saying she is content with the three girls the couple has, and that her heart was more than full.

"Mama Shi reporting for night duty! Meanwhile, those who are praying that I get a boy 'next time' kindly direct your prayer/good wishes to someone else. Mimi kama mimi I'm very content with the 3 angels God has blessed me with. My heart is more than full," she posed.

The comments section got wild with different people expressing different opinions on the matter.

There were those that stood with her on her decision, saying the three children were enough regardless of their gender and those who opined that she should try getting a fourth child, a boy.

But according to Wahu, the matter of getting a fourth child whether a boy or a girl is a matter she has made a decision she has made according to the post going by words, 'next time' and 'content with the 3 girls'.

It sounds like a settled matter that the couple has not plans to get another child whatsoever.

Pulse Live Kenya

The husband realised the heated debate and had his two cents on the matter, wondering whether they still expect them to get a fourth child weeks after they got their third child.

"Alaaar... Kwani Kuna wale bado wanatuombea boy.... Hawajui tulifunga hiyo chapter. Ebu nieende vasectomy kabla maombi zoa zifike mungu," Nameless commented.

His comment attracted another chain of comments with more than a hundred replies from fans expressing their support for the decision.