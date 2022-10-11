Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu have announced the newest member of their family after they both shared a clip of the father holding the newborn on their social media platforms.
The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]
The Mathenge's have announced the birth of their newborn days after holding a baby reveal event.
The video that was shared by Nameless and his wife and uploaded, was according to him 5 minutes after she was delivered and he was very happy to announce the news to the social media extended family.
Nameless went ahead and announced the name of the newborn as Shiru saying she has been named after his sister Rosemary Mutunkei.
"This is 5mins after she was born. My first earthly connection with my third born Daughter, Shiru, was named after my eldest sister Rosemary Mutunkei according to Kikuyu tradition," Nameless said.
He went ahead to note that they will be giving the newborn an African name adding that she is healthy and very alert. On the side of the mother, the father of three said his wife is doing quite fine and that she had done a great job.
"We'll also give her an African name soon. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes, Shiru is healthy, beautiful, and very alert. And Wahu Kagwi. MamaShiru did a splendid job at bringing her into this world. Mum is fine and excited to start this journey together," Nameless added.
The friends were very fast to congratulate the family who held the gender reveal of the new baby on October 8 in a white, blue, and pink-themed event that friends also attended.
