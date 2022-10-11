RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

Masia Wambua

The Mathenge's have announced the birth of their newborn days after holding a baby reveal event.

Nameless and Wahu during their wedding in 2005
Nameless and Wahu during their wedding in 2005

Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu have announced the newest member of their family after they both shared a clip of the father holding the newborn on their social media platforms.

The video that was shared by Nameless and his wife and uploaded, was according to him 5 minutes after she was delivered and he was very happy to announce the news to the social media extended family.

Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot
Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot

READ: Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Nameless went ahead and announced the name of the newborn as Shiru saying she has been named after his sister Rosemary Mutunkei.

"This is 5mins after she was born. My first earthly connection with my third born Daughter, Shiru, was named after my eldest sister Rosemary Mutunkei according to Kikuyu tradition," Nameless said.

He went ahead to note that they will be giving the newborn an African name adding that she is healthy and very alert. On the side of the mother, the father of three said his wife is doing quite fine and that she had done a great job.

Wahu and husband Nameless out shopping in preparation for their expected new born
Wahu and husband Nameless out shopping in preparation for their expected new born

READ: And it is a...Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu reveal baby's gender

"We'll also give her an African name soon. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes, Shiru is healthy, beautiful, and very alert. And Wahu Kagwi. MamaShiru did a splendid job at bringing her into this world. Mum is fine and excited to start this journey together," Nameless added.

The friends were very fast to congratulate the family who held the gender reveal of the new baby on October 8 in a white, blue, and pink-themed event that friends also attended.

diana_marua Aaaaaawwwww, congratulations Fam ❤️❤️❤️❤️ she is too cute

mzaziwillytuva So beautiful 😍 God Is Great. Congratulations

talliaoyando Awwwwwwwww Shiro she's so gorgeous she looks just like Kio ... congratulations

rayctanzania Girl Dad

millychebby Congratulations fam welcome to the world Shiro

giladmillo Congratulations to all of you

jibrilblessing Congratulations bro

thenaiboi Brooo Congratulations. And just so you know I have a son and you have daughters do you think we ….

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
