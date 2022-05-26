Media personality Willis Raburu and his lover Ivy Namu have announced that they are expecting baby number two into their family.
Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2
Congratulations Willis and Ivy!
The couple made the announcement on Thursday, May 26, 2022 stating that their family is expanding and they are happy about it.
“We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” reads a joint announcement from Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu.
Celebrities react to Willis Raburu and Ivy's announcement
akotheekenya Aaah bazu you fire congratulations 👏👏👏👏
jeffkuria1 Congratulations Mr and Mrs Raburu👍🏿
michelle.ntalami Congratulations @willisraburu!😍👏🏾
kalekyemumo Wooohooo congratulations 🥳🥳🥳🥳”
khaligraph_jones Congratulations bro, you are overworking
ginideal Congratulations 👏👏
muthoniwamukiri Congratulations 🥳
ketchuponyido 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
mimi_mvrs11 Congratulations bro 🎉🎉🥳🥳
maandygram Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
gcho_pevu_poet Congratulations 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊
moniqueangelynbett ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations!!!!👏👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉😍😍😍😍😍😍
corazon_kwamboka Congrats 🎊🍾🎈
chris001ke Congratulations bro
turifay Congratulations 😍😍❤️❤️
sellyamutabi Congratulations wow!
caterira 😍😍 Wow congratulations
ann_pauline_ Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌 so beautiful
coco.soboo.moto what a blessing: Absolutely Beautiful 🤩
njerip_karanja Congratulations @willisraburu and @ivynamu 🎉🎊🎉🎊
jaybeethemua Congratulations to both of you fam ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ivynamu @willisraburu
_namwano My people 😍😍😍😍😍 @willisraburu congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
loabyfishrestaurant Congratulations @willisraburu
tamymoha_ Eeeeiiii...Congratulations sanaaaa...na hamcheziii @willisraburu 😂😂❤❤❤❤
mamantandomutua21 Alilililili congratulations my loves @ivynamu @willisraburu 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome newborn into their family
On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.
Raburu shared a photo of a newborn baby holding his hand; accompanied by Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.
Before sharing the photo, an excited Raburu had shared a series of thanksgiving messages and songs via his Instagram stories.
On July 16, 2021 the 10/10 host excited a section of his 1.3 million followers after sharing a photo holding his son.
Raburu opted to walk his fans and insta-family down the memory lane, with a Before and After photo with his longtime friend John Johny Gitau.
“The first picture is when I met @pablojohny 11 years ago. I was new at work had no social media, was relatively unknown.We had hopes and dreams. We have been through ups and downs and one day we will tell the story.
“The second picture is a place we never knew we would be one day, let alone in the same year! . So here is to Friends, Family and now Fathers. All by the grace of God. Here is to more memories!!!!! wabebe! God over Everything 👑🙏🏾💰💵🔥💯. we grew into our heads over time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” wrote Willis Raburu.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke