The couple made the announcement on Thursday, May 26, 2022 stating that their family is expanding and they are happy about it.

“We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” reads a joint announcement from Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrities react to Willis Raburu and Ivy's announcement

akotheekenya Aaah bazu you fire congratulations 👏👏👏👏

jeffkuria1 Congratulations Mr and Mrs Raburu👍🏿

kalekyemumo Wooohooo congratulations 🥳🥳🥳🥳”

khaligraph_jones Congratulations bro, you are overworking

ginideal Congratulations 👏👏

muthoniwamukiri Congratulations 🥳

mimi_mvrs11 Congratulations bro 🎉🎉🥳🥳

maandygram Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

chris001ke Congratulations bro

turifay Congratulations 😍😍❤️❤️

sellyamutabi Congratulations wow!

caterira 😍😍 Wow congratulations

ann_pauline_ Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌 so beautiful

coco.soboo.moto what a blessing: Absolutely Beautiful 🤩

jaybeethemua Congratulations to both of you fam ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ivynamu @willisraburu

_namwano My people 😍😍😍😍😍 @willisraburu congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

loabyfishrestaurant Congratulations @willisraburu

mamantandomutua21 Alilililili congratulations my loves @ivynamu @willisraburu 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome newborn into their family

On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.

Raburu shared a photo of a newborn baby holding his hand; accompanied by Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.

Before sharing the photo, an excited Raburu had shared a series of thanksgiving messages and songs via his Instagram stories.

On July 16, 2021 the 10/10 host excited a section of his 1.3 million followers after sharing a photo holding his son.

Raburu opted to walk his fans and insta-family down the memory lane, with a Before and After photo with his longtime friend John Johny Gitau.

Citizen TV's Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

“The first picture is when I met @pablojohny 11 years ago. I was new at work had no social media, was relatively unknown.We had hopes and dreams. We have been through ups and downs and one day we will tell the story.