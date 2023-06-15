The sports category has moved to a new website.

Truth about 5 most popular 'pekejeng' myths that are widely circulated

Fabian Simiyu

The following are myths about intimacy that you should know

Couple smiling at each other
Couple smiling at each other

Sexuality is a fundamental part of human life, yet it remains shrouded in myths and misconceptions.

These myths can often lead to confusion, misinformation, and even detrimental consequences.

In order to foster a better understanding of sexuality, it is crucial to debunk these misconceptions and promote accurate knowledge.

A couple in bed [istockphoto]
A couple in bed [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
The miracle of conception boils down to the union of a single egg and one determined sperm.

Regardless of the physical circumstances, be it standing, sitting, or lying down, the position you choose during intercourse holds no influence over the possibility of pregnancy.

Embracing this perspective sheds light on the ever-present potential for conception, irrespective of external factors or the environment in which it occurs.

Couple kissing [Credit Beautiful Balck Couple]
Couple kissing [Credit Beautiful Balck Couple] Pulse Nigeria
Irrespective of the length of your menstrual cycle, it's important to recognize that pregnancy is still a possibility even during your period.

Sperm, with their remarkable resilience, can survive inside the female reproductive system for up to seven days.

Consequently, if you happen to ovulate (release an egg) in the week following your period, the presence of viable sperm can result in pregnancy.

It is crucial to prioritize your sexual health and safety by using proper protection. When it comes to preventing both sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and pregnancy, condoms are the recommended choice.

Condoms
Condoms Pulse Live Kenya

Unlike alternative materials such as plastic bags or cling film, condoms are specifically designed for this purpose.

They provide a barrier that effectively catches sperm, preventing its entry into the body, and greatly reducing the risk of unintended pregnancy.

It is essential to recognize that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can be transmitted between individuals engaging in woman-to-woman sexual activity.

This fact is not widely known or acknowledged by many people. To prioritize your sexual health, it is crucial to always take measures to protect yourself, regardless of the gender of your partner.

Women kissing in the bathroom
Women kissing in the bathroom Pulse Live Kenya

Using barriers such as dental dams or gloves, along with regular STI testing, can significantly reduce the risk of transmission during woman-to-woman sexual encounters.

The duration of sexual intercourse varies widely among couples and is influenced by various factors, making it subjective and individualized.

There is no universally prescribed or 'best' duration for sex. In reality, the commonly desired duration falls within a range of approximately 7 to 13 minutes.

It's important to recognize that the quality of sexual experience is not solely determined by its duration.

Couple embracing each other
Couple embracing each other Pulse Live Kenya

Good sex is not necessarily measured by its length but rather by the level of mutual satisfaction, emotional connection, and pleasure shared by the individuals involved.

Each couple's preferences, desires, and unique circumstances contribute to what they consider fulfilling and enjoyable in their sexual encounters.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

