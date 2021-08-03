CS Kagwe noted that the country's case load now stands at 205,356.

The positivity rate is now 15.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,149,376.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 401, Kiambu 96, Nakuru 90, Machakos 60, Mombasa 56, Nyeri 54, Kilifi 43, Kajiado 38, Uasin Gishu 36, Murang'a 22, Turkana 16, Kericho and Garissa with 15 cases each, Laikipia 13, Baringo and Nandi with 11 cases each, Nyamira and Trans Nzoia with 10 cases each, Nyandarua, Siaya and Kisumu with 8 cases each, Narok, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Marsabit with 7 cases each, Embu 6, Kakamega, Makueni and Migori with 5 cases each, Kitui 4, Kirinyaga, Kisii and Meru with 2 cases each, Tana River, Vihiga, West Pokot and Kwale with one case each.

A total of 1,540 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,112 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and ninety patients are in the ICU, 44 of whom are on ventilatory support and 93 on supplemental oxygen with 52 patients under observation.

Four hundred and seventy-five patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 437 of them in general wards and 38 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry reported 403 new recoveries from Covid-19, 305 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 98 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 190,095 of whom 151,451 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,644 are from various health facilities.

Twenty-five patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 24 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of August, September, October and November 2020 and March, April and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,995.

Vaccination

As of August 2nd 2021, a total of 1,734,013 vaccinations had administered across the country. Total first doses being 1,067,615 while second doses are 666,398.

The Ministry of Health has reported an uptake of the second dose among those who received the first dose is at 62.4% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.4%